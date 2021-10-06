checkAd

Aquila Resources Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Gold Resource Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 12:31  |  40   |   |   

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) (“Aquila” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) with Gold Resource Corporation (“GORO”) (NYSE American: GORO) providing for the acquisition by GORO of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Aquila by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Transaction”).

As announced by Aquila on September 7, 2021, pursuant to the Transaction GORO will, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, acquire all the issued and outstanding Aquila shares for 0.0399 of a GORO share per Aquila share (the “Exchange Ratio”). Based upon the 20-day volume-weighted average price (“VWAP”) of GORO’s shares on the NYSE American stock exchange on September 3, 2021, being the last trading day prior to the date of the announcement of the Transaction, the Exchange Ratio represents a 29% premium to the 20-day VWAP of Aquila’s shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of such date.

Upon closing of the Transaction, the existing GORO and Aquila shareholders will own approximately 85.1% and 14.9%, respectively, of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Barry Hildred, Executive Chair of Aquila, commented, “We believe strongly that the Transaction outlined in the Arrangement Agreement provides significant benefits to Aquila shareholders. GORO has a strong balance sheet, it owns a consistently profitable mine in the Americas, and it has a highly accomplished technical and operating team. As such, this Transaction materially de-risks the financing and development of the Back Forty Project for the benefit of our stakeholders.”

Guy Le Bel, President & CEO of Aquila, added, “The new Gold Resource Corporation will be a multi-jurisdictional, diversified precious and base metal producer with an attractive growth profile underpinned by the Back Forty Project. We look forward to closing the Transaction in short order.”

Strategic Rationale for the Transaction

As previously announced on September 7, 2021, the benefits of the Transaction to GORO and Aquila shareholders include the following:

  • Enhanced Market Presence and Re-Rating Potential. GORO currently benefits from inclusion in the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (the “GDXJ”) and from an average daily trading volume of approximately 1 million shares, trailing three months. The Transaction is intended to result in the Back Forty Project being placed into production on a more accelerated basis, funded by cash flow generation, thus elevating the combined company to intermediate producer status. Following the completion of the Transaction, GORO is expected to continue to be included in the GDXJ and to benefit from an enhanced capital markets profile in the United States and Canada, as well as increased trading liquidity and broadened appeal to global index, resource, and generalist investors. This offers the potential for a re-rating to a multiple more in line with other intermediate gold producers.
  • Enhanced Project and Jurisdictional Diversification. Each of GORO and Aquila is currently a single-asset, single-jurisdiction company. Through the Transaction, GORO and Aquila shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the ongoing growth of a multi-jurisdictional, diversified precious and base metal producer with exposure to gold, silver, zinc, copper and lead through GORO’s producing Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and Aquila’s Back Forty Project in Menominee County, Michigan.
  • Growth Profile and Financial Strength of Combined Company. The combined company is expected to benefit from a peer leading growth profile, a robust balance sheet with no debt and cash of US$30.2 million at June 30, 2021, free cash flow generation from its Don David Gold Mine and the synergies that generally accrue from scale in the areas of general and administrative expenses, from less duplication of salaries, wages and other public company expenses, improved concentrate sales and marketing and supply chain efficiencies.
  • Materially De-Risks the Financing and Development of the Back Forty Project for Aquila Shareholders. Benefitting from the free cash flow generated by the Don David Gold Mine, Aquila shareholders will not be diluted by a near-term equity financing that would otherwise be required to advance the Back Forty Project through the final stages of permitting and engineering. GORO is supportive of Aquila’s project development plans including continuing working towards an optimized Feasibility Study. The combined Company’s position of financial strength is also expected to result in an improved ability to access required additional financing to fund the Back Forty Project’s construction capital expenditures.
  • All-Stock Transaction Enables Aquila Shareholders to Maintain Upside Exposure. Through their ownership in the combined company, Aquila shareholders will maintain exposure to the value that is expected to be unlocked as the Back Forty Project is advanced towards construction and production. Despite being a proven gold producer, GORO currently trades at only approximately 2.5 times free cash flow from operations. Aquila shareholders will participate in the anticipated re-rating of GORO from a one mine company in Mexico to a two-mine company with jurisdictional diversification.
  • Experienced Management Team. The combined company will benefit from GORO’s and Aquila’s technical and operational teams’ expertise in polymetallic open pit and underground mines. The GORO executive team has a demonstrated record of success in developing and operating mining projects in the Americas.
  • Demonstrated Consistent Dividend History. Post-Transaction, GORO intends to continue to pay dividends in accordance with its past practice. GORO has made consistent dividend payments to its investors for more than ten years.

Transaction Summary

Seite 1 von 5
Aquila Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Back Forty Projekt - eine Zink-Gold-Story (ehemals JML Resources)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aquila Resources Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Gold Resource Corporation Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) (“Aquila” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) with Gold Resource Corporation (“GORO”) (NYSE American: GORO) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Aquila Resources Announces Closing of Bend and Reef Property Sale
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Aquila Resources to Be Acquired by Gold Resource Corporation to Form Diversified North American Precious and Base Metals Producer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten