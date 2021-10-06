Integra Increases Scope of Pre-Feasibility Study, Aiming at Larger Production Profile and Increased Silver Production at DeLamar, Pre-Feasibility Study Expected in Q4 2021

The Company has increased the scope of the Pre-feasibility Study (“PFS”), aiming at a 32,000 to 35,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) heap leach facility and an 8,000 to 10,000 tpd mill facility.

The Company’s Board of Directors recently met with Governor Brad Little of Idaho who expressed his support of mining in Idaho.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s PFS which is expected to be completed in Q4 2021. As previously reported, the Company has been working on a series of trade-off studies to optimize both the heap leach and mill processing circuits. This work was aimed at incorporating a significant portion of the unoxidized resource from the DeLamar deposit which was excluded in the 2019 PEA and improving the silver recoveries.

The results of column leach tests completed on Florida Mountain oxide and transition material in Q2 have indicated that 0.5 inch crush provides the most economic feed size for the Florida Mountain heap leach circuit. While column leach testing has recently commenced on samples for DeLamar, the Company sees scope to increase the heap leach circuit to between 32,000 and 35,000 tpd from the 27,000 tpd contemplated in the PEA.

In addition, extensive metallurgical testing of the DeLamar unoxidized material has demonstrated that a portion of this resource can be processed through a larger mill with a similar flowsheet to that used in the PEA. Consequently, the Company is considering an 8,000 to 10,000 tpd mill in the PFS as compared to the 2,000 tpd plan in the PEA. The potential increase in mill processing capacity, subject to on-going studies, is expected to result in a 50% or greater increase in gold and silver production profile than that considered in the 2019 PEA.