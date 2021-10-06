checkAd

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Resolved the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

LONDON, October 6, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) (the “Company”) today announced that the board of directors of the Company has resolved that 5,610,000 common shares and 1,402,500 founder's shares, previously held by the Company as treasury shares, shall be cancelled and thereafter be available for re-issue (the “Treasury Share Cancellation”). 

Following the Treasury Share Cancellation, the Company holds 5,000,000 common shares, equal to 8.54% of the issued common shares, and 1,250,000 founder's shares, equal to 8.54% of the issued founder's shares, as treasury shares.

The Company's issued share capital after the Treasury Share Cancellation amounts to USD 58,538,426.95, divided into 58,523,796 common shares, each with a par value of USD 1.00, and 14,630,949 founder's shares, each with a par value of USD 0.001, in total 73,154,745 shares. 

Notwithstanding the Treasury Share Cancellation, the Company's authorised share capital remains USD 81,250,000, divided into 65,000,000 common shares, each with a par value of USD 1.00, and 16,250,000 founder's shares, each with a par value of USD 0.001. 

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





