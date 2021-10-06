checkAd

STORE Capital to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held later that day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168 (international)
  • Conference call replay available through November 18, 2021: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
  • Replay access code: 10160821
  • Live and archived webcast: https://ir.storecapital.com/news-results/webcasts/default.aspx

Participants can pre-register for the conference call to expedite entry into the call and avoid the need to speak to an operator. To pre-register, please visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160821/ee2252ff0f and enter your contact information any time prior to the start of the call on November 4, 2021. You will then receive a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is a leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,700 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Wertpapier


