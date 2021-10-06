Descartes Unveils Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Enhancements to Routing, Mobile & Telematics Suite

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, unveiled artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-based enhancements to its Routing Mobile & Telematics suite. The enhancements help customers achieve outstanding optimization results and learn from real-world outcomes to maximize fleet performance.



“Descartes has a long history of innovation, including robotic process automation for standardization and automation of route planning processes, elastic cloud optimization to scale for large fleet operations and same-day route optimization to dynamically promise time-definite same-day deliveries,” said Sergio Torres, Senior Vice President at Descartes. “Our AI- and ML-based enhancements are indicative of our continued efforts to enhance our routing solutions to simplify and automate configuration and system tuning for greater model accuracy and improved operational results.”