Fluor Corporation to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) will hold a conference call to review results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Friday, November 5, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern time with Chief Executive Officer David Constable and Chief Financial Officer Joe Brennan. Financial results will be released prior to market open that day.

The live webcast and a replay will be available with accompanying slides online at investor.fluor.com. The call will also be accessible by telephone at +1 800-367-2403 (U.S./Canada) or +1 334-777-6978. The conference ID is 1560190.