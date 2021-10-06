Funds Managed by Ares Management to Acquire Majority Stake in Apex Clean Energy

Apex Clean Energy (“Apex”) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”) today announced that funds and other accounts managed by Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy have entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Apex. The transaction will provide Apex with additional equity growth capital as it seeks to transition to a pure-play renewable energy independent power producer (IPP).

Funds managed by Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy have transacted with Apex on numerous power projects, including the 525 MW Aviator Wind—the largest single-phase, single-site wind farm in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

To date, Apex has commercialized more than $9 billion of utility-scale projects and has a leading and diversified clean energy portfolio with more than 30 GW in development. Apex has transacted with utilities, the commercial and industrial (C&I) market, and global financial institutions. Apex has been a leader in clean energy sales to the C&I market over the past decade.

Funds managed by Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy have transacted with Apex on numerous power projects, including the 525 MW Aviator Wind—the largest single-phase, single-site wind farm in the United States—the 302 MW Lincoln Land Wind, and the 121 MW Ford Ridge Wind.

“Apex and Ares are aligned on a common mission to accelerate the shift to clean energy,” said Mark Goodwin, President and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “The energy transition has never been more urgent, and the opportunity presented by the industry’s momentum is both immediate and massive. Apex has grown over the past decade to meet this moment, and the infusion of growth capital provided by this agreement will allow the company to strengthen its leadership position in U.S. utility-scale clean energy development, operate projects as an IPP, and accelerate strategic expansion into energy storage, distributed energy resources, and green fuels.”

“There is a deep, long-standing relationship between Ares and Apex, which gives us great confidence and excitement about this opportunity,” said Keith Derman, Partner and Co-Head of Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy. “Apex has an industry-leading renewables business that positions our investors at the forefront of the energy transition in North America.”