checkAd

Funds Managed by Ares Management to Acquire Majority Stake in Apex Clean Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 12:45  |  25   |   |   

Apex Clean Energy (“Apex”) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”) today announced that funds and other accounts managed by Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy have entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Apex. The transaction will provide Apex with additional equity growth capital as it seeks to transition to a pure-play renewable energy independent power producer (IPP).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005186/en/

Funds managed by Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy have transacted with Apex on numerous power projects, including the 525 MW Aviator Wind—the largest single-phase, single-site wind farm in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

Funds managed by Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy have transacted with Apex on numerous power projects, including the 525 MW Aviator Wind—the largest single-phase, single-site wind farm in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

To date, Apex has commercialized more than $9 billion of utility-scale projects and has a leading and diversified clean energy portfolio with more than 30 GW in development. Apex has transacted with utilities, the commercial and industrial (C&I) market, and global financial institutions. Apex has been a leader in clean energy sales to the C&I market over the past decade.

Funds managed by Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy have transacted with Apex on numerous power projects, including the 525 MW Aviator Wind—the largest single-phase, single-site wind farm in the United States—the 302 MW Lincoln Land Wind, and the 121 MW Ford Ridge Wind.

“Apex and Ares are aligned on a common mission to accelerate the shift to clean energy,” said Mark Goodwin, President and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “The energy transition has never been more urgent, and the opportunity presented by the industry’s momentum is both immediate and massive. Apex has grown over the past decade to meet this moment, and the infusion of growth capital provided by this agreement will allow the company to strengthen its leadership position in U.S. utility-scale clean energy development, operate projects as an IPP, and accelerate strategic expansion into energy storage, distributed energy resources, and green fuels.”

“There is a deep, long-standing relationship between Ares and Apex, which gives us great confidence and excitement about this opportunity,” said Keith Derman, Partner and Co-Head of Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy. “Apex has an industry-leading renewables business that positions our investors at the forefront of the energy transition in North America.”

Seite 1 von 2
Ares Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Funds Managed by Ares Management to Acquire Majority Stake in Apex Clean Energy Apex Clean Energy (“Apex”) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”) today announced that funds and other accounts managed by Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy have entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Apex. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21EPIC Y-Grade Announces Completion of NGL Super-System Stretching From Corpus Christi to Sweeny, Texas Including Strategic Connections to Premium Purity Markets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Ares Management Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Ares Management Corporation Closes $150 Million Preferred Equity Investment in Inter Miami CF
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Ares Management Corporation Further Expands Net Lease Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten