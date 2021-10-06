checkAd

DMS CEO Joins Elite Lineup At 2021 Reuters Strategic Marketing Event

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced CEO Joe Marinucci will take the stage as a featured speaker at this year’s highly anticipated Reuters Strategic Marketing 2021 event.

Marinucci will be featured alongside key executives and prominent leaders of major blue chip brands, including Microsoft, Amazon, Mastercard and AT&T. As an industry leader, accomplished entrepreneur and trailblazer in the digital advertising space, Marinucci will provide invaluable insights necessary for today’s advertisers to scale success. Marinucci’s one-on-one exclusive fireside chat, “Consumer-Driven Journeys: How Real-Time Data Is The Key To Understanding & Engaging Your Audience,” will take place October 12 at 1:15pm ET.

Leveraging more than two decades of digital advertising expertise, Marinucci will spotlight the power of real-time data and its importance when building consumer-driven journeys. Understanding that advertising performance is predicated on consumers believing they need what you’re selling, Marinucci will reveal information surrounding:

  • How real-time data signals can pinpoint the individual consumers most likely to respond to your advertising when they are ready to take action
  • How data and technology work in concert to inform and personalize customer journeys
  • Why investing in consumer-driven journeys creates immediate and long-term benefits

“At DMS, nearly every component of our business starts with data. Our decisions are based on the inherent traits of the data, information that helps us put the right offer, in front of the right person, in the right place and at the right time. Today’s advertisers must understand the necessity of real-time data in order to get real-time insights that help create effective consumer interactions,” said Marinucci. “The Reuters stage is an incredible platform to give aspiring professionals the tools and strategies needed to win. I want attendees of my session to walk away with confidence and strategies to take their data-driven advertising campaigns to the next level.”

Reuters brings together the world's most influential marketing leaders and innovators to discuss the impact of brands on society, leverage new digital touchpoints and unleash the opportunities that come with this shift in consumer-brand relationships. With more than 5,000 attendees and 30 C-Suite speakers, Reuters Strategic Marketing 2021 event is the premier gathering for marketing's pioneers.

Register For Marinucci’s Session

Reserve a spot for the “Consumer-Driven Journeys: How Real-Time Data Is The Key To Understanding & Engaging Your Audience” session to learn more about the power of real-time data and importance of consumer-driven journeys on October 12 at 1:15pm ET.

https://1.reutersevents.com/LP=30536?extsource=website

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

