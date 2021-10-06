Sunnova Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and energy storage service provider, announced today it will release its third quarter 2021 results after the markets close on October 27, 2021, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 28, 2021.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 866-211-4135, or for international callers, 647-689-6729. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367, or for international callers, 416-621-4642. The conference ID for the live call and the replay is 2122135. The replay will be available until November 4, 2021.