Asensus Surgical, Inc. Announces Hirosaki University Hospital to Initiate Senhance Robotic Surgery Program

“We are excited to add a system at Hirosaki University Hospital to help build out its Senhance Robotic Surgery Program,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “We are very encouraged by the continued momentum we are seeing in Japan and look forward to further expanding our footprint in the region.’’

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery, today announced Hirosaki University Hospital has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance Surgical System.

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. Senhance goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3 mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform). The Senhance Surgical System is powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU). The ISU enables machine vision-driven control of the camera for a surgeon by responding to commands and recognizing certain objects and locations in the surgical field, and allows a surgeon to change the visualized field of view using the movement of their instruments. The newest ISU features expand upon these capabilities and introduce more advanced features including: 3D measurement, digital tagging, image enhancement, and enhanced camera control based on real-time data from anatomical structures while performing surgery.

“The initiation of the Senhance program contributes to our emphasis on the delivery of innovative medicine,” said Dr. Kenichi Hakamada, Professor and Chairman, Department of Gastroenterological Surgery Department of Pediatric Surgery. “We look forward to exploring Senhance's potential as a novel and differentiated treatment option for our patients, and as a powerful tool for our physicians.”

About Hirosaki University Hospital

Since 1944, Hirosaki University Hospital has been continuing to develop as one of the most distinguished centers for medical care, clinical research and medical education in the northern part of Japan. The mission of the Hirosaki University Hospital is to practice leading-edge medicine, to deliver advanced medical education, and to conduct innovative medical research in accordance with the established ethical standards, thereby bringing physical and psychological health and hope to the lives of patients and contributing to the community wellbeing.