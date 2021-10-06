Garmin achieves significant milestone in its G5000 retrofit program for Cessna Citation Excel and Citation XLS aircraft

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that 10% of the ever-popular Cessna Citation Excel and XLS business jet fleet has now been retrofitted with Garmin’s G5000 integrated flight deck upgrade. The G5000 integrated avionics suite modernizes the cockpit with additional capabilities, significantly reduces operational costs, increases situational awareness of the flight crew and solves long-term concerns related to legacy avionics parts obsolescence.

Ten percent of the eligible Citation Excel/XLS business jet fleet have been retrofitted with a Garmin G5000 integrated flight deck upgrade. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled that so many owners and operators have chosen to upgrade their Citation Excel/XLS with the G5000 since we announced program certification just two years ago,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “Offering an unprecedented level of situational awareness, the G5000 also yields a significantly lower cost of operation and delivers an exceptional in-flight experience making it an attractive upgrade in these popular aircraft. We look forward to growing the success of this program further so even more owners and operators can continue to experience the benefits of the G5000 integrated flight deck in the cockpit.”

A complete retrofit solution

The G5000 integrated flight deck for the Citation Excel and Citation XLS features three landscape-oriented flight displays with split-screen capability, allowing pilots to simultaneously view maps, charts, checklists, TAWS, TCAS, flight plan information, weather and more. Electronic charts and Garmin SafeTaxi airport diagrams are geo-referenced and can be viewed across all three displays. Intuitive touchscreen controllers serve as the pilot interface to the flight deck and contribute to the ease of operation and seamless transition between various pages.

Installation of the G5000 on the Citation Excel/XLS includes a fully digital Automatic Flight Control System (AFCS), offering precise performance throughout the aircraft’s flight envelope. The G5000 retrofit for the Citation Excel also includes Emergency Descent Mode (EDM) as a standard feature that can be enabled by the autopilot in the event of a loss in aircraft pressurization. Underspeed protection (USP) is an optional feature that allows the autopilot to assist with airspeed management, while also enabling fully coupled go-arounds, greatly reducing pilot workload.