Almadex Announces Plans for Q4; Drilling Commenced at Willow and Planned at San Pedro

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: “DEX”) is pleased to provide an additional update on activities further to the Company’s news release of April 6, 2021, which provided an overview of planned activities by the Company and its partners for 2021 at its mineral properties in British Columbia, Nevada, and Mexico.

San Pedro Property, Mexico
The 990 Ha San Pedro project is 100% owned by Almadex and is located in Jalisco State, Mexico. It is accessed from Guadalajara, 115 km along a paved highway. The project is prospective for epithermal style gold and silver deposits. Past work by Almadex and previous operators includes surface sampling, geophysics, and drilling. A 55-sample reconnaissance rock chip sampling program conducted by APEX Geoscience Ltd. for a previous operator returned gold values from below detection to 12.4 g/t gold (averaging 0.44 g/t gold) and 0.07 to 2,490 g/t silver (averaging 71.0 g/t silver). Historical reports in the Company’s possession indicate that past (ca. 2006) reverse circulation drilling results included 6.08 metres drilled width averaging 1.65 g/t gold and 19.5 g/t silver. The estimated true width of the mineralized zone is unknown, and additional drilling will be required to verify the reported results, which appear to have targeted high gold, silver, and base metals in soil anomalies. Almadex has conducted IP geophysics in these areas which has identified high chargeability responses that were not tested by the past drilling efforts.

The San Pedro property is fully permitted for drilling and the Company is currently mobilising a team and rig to site for drill testing prior to year-end.

Willow Property, Nevada
Almadex, through its predecessor Company, Azucar Minerals Ltd., optioned up to 75% of the Willow property to Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp. (“AME”) in 2017. On July 7, 2021 Abacus announced that it commenced its drill program, which will comprise four vertical holes, each to a depth of 600 metres. Abacus also reported that the holes will be approximately 200-300 metre step outs from past drilling by Abacus in 2018. Further information on the program planned by AME is available in its press releases of June 1, 2021 and July 7, 2021.

