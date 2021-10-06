checkAd

Landos Biopharma Announces Publication in Scientific Reports of Novel Preclinical Findings Demonstrating Omilancor’s Therapeutic Potential in Models of Psoriasis and Further Validating the LANCL2 Mechanism

BLACKSBURG, Va., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article titled “First-in-class topical therapeutic omilancor ameliorates disease severity and inflammation through activation of the LANCL2 pathway in psoriasis” in Scientific Reports. The peer-reviewed publication demonstrates omilancor’s therapeutic efficacy in animal models of psoriasis.

“The results published in Scientific Reports showcase for the first time omilancor’s therapeutic potential as a topical therapeutic for psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune condition impacting over 100 million patients globally,” said Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President, and CEO of Landos. “Omilancor is currently in clinical development for three indications – ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and eosinophilic esophagitis. Demonstrating therapeutic efficacy of a topical omilancor formulation in non-Gastrointestinal indications further validates LANCL2 activation and broadens the therapeutic potential of the LANCE A.I. platform and expansible inflammation and immunology pipeline. The topical omilancor formulation has the potential to offer patients a new, non-steroidal treatment for psoriasis leveraging the innovative LANCL2-based mechanism of action and could be a safe and effective long-term treatment option for this widespread and often debilitating skin condition.”

The Scientific Reports article reports novel results from two preclinical models of psoriasis where administration of omilancor topically reduced disease severity, resulting in a 60% reduction of psoriasis area and severity index (PASI) score, a two-fold decrease of skin thickness and scaling and over 50% reduction of inflammatory reactions within the lymph nodes and spleen. Furthermore, activation of the LANCL2 pathway by omilancor through engagement of immunometabolic mechanisms led to significant downregulation of proinflammatory markers, decreased induction of Th17 responses and activation of skin cells without inducing systemic immune suppression. Overall, topical omilancor treatment promoted the preservation of healthy skin composition and structure and demonstrated the potential to restore tissue homeostasis.

