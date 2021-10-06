checkAd

Xebec Announces BGX Biostream Orders from Brightmark and Chevron Renewable Natural Gas Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021   

Biostream is the leading biogas upgrading solution for U.S. dairy RNG projects

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today that it has signed the first set of task orders under the previously announced Master Service Agreement (“MSA”) for an initial 18 BGX-Biostream (“Biostream”) units with Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC. Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC is a joint venture between Brightmark and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), to own project companies across the United States to produce and market dairy biomethane, a renewable natural gas (RNG).

These first task orders represent the single largest Biostream unit commitment Xebec has received to date and validates the product’s leading value proposition from a top U.S. dairy RNG developer. Biostream’s containerized and modular design makes it a one-of-its-kind offering for the North American agriculture industry as farmers look to maximize revenue and gain peace of mind with the support of Xebec’s local Cleantech Service Network. The 18 units are expected to be deployed across 10 dairy RNG projects in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and South Dakota.

“Alongside our partners at Chevron, Brightmark plans to increase our RNG production ten-fold over the next four years,” said Bob Powell, CEO & Founder of Brightmark. “As the most carbon negative fuel on a lifecycle basis available on the market today, RNG is an essential tool in our global efforts to combat climate change, and to do that, we have to establish strong partnerships with companies like Xebec that share our vision for this sector’s tremendous advancement opportunities.”

“We are excited to be the biogas upgrading technology provider to such a high-profile partnership within the RNG industry,” stated Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, CEO and President of Xebec Adsorption Inc. “Dairy-based RNG continues to be an important vertical because of its ability to reduce emissions from agriculture, support local communities and recycle nutrients. In addition, dairy-based RNG has the potential to generate higher returns compared to other renewable gas projects such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants and source-separated organics facilities.”

