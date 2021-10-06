checkAd

C2C Gold Identifies Drill-Ready Gold Targets at its Barrens Lake Property, Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the “Company” or “C2C”) is pleased to announce the identification of multiple drill-ready gold targets from its 2021 soil sampling program, the first comprehensive gold exploration program to date, at the Barrens Lake property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Highlights include:

  • Numerous strong gold-in-soil anomalies located in two Barrens Lake grids;
  • Five distinct anomalies measuring at least 0.9 km up to 1.9 km in maximum direction (strike);
  • Over 3,000 soil samples cover less than 10% of the Barrens Lake project area;

Exploration activity continues across the Company’s 1,261 km2 land package. Soil and rock sampling, mapping, prospecting, aeromagnetic VLF-EM airborne and LIDAR (light detection remote sensing) surveys, and GT Probe results will be released after the results are received and interpreted.

All soil sample results are returned from Barrens Lake and will be integrated with GT Probe sampling results and airborne geophysics and LIDAR data. Soil sample results are pending from the Millertown property and the south part of the Badger property. C2C has reviewed historical data with our Buchans Resources Limited joint venture partners and arranged for aeromagnetic VLF-EM airborne and LIDAR coverage over the South Tally and Lake Douglas joint venture properties. The Lake Douglas property has been prioritized for prospecting, rock sampling, and mapping to define drill targets.

To view maps of the Barrens Lake soil sample results, please visit: https://bit.ly/3uDkzX5

Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer of C2C Gold, states “We are very pleased with this first set of soil samples from the Barrens Lake project. As much of the area is covered by glacial till, it is important to conduct a first pass soil sample collection program. This important step has enabled C2C to identify drill-ready targets to advance our exploration programs in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Barrens Lake Property
At the Barrens Lake property, a total of 3,143 soil samples were collected over four grids, A-D, with line spacing ranging from 100 m to 300 m and samples collected every 25 m. Gold values in soil samples ranged from below detection (<0.5 ppb) to 1,234 ppb gold, with two samples assaying greater than 1,000 ppb gold and 100 samples assaying greater than 19.9 ppb gold. A total of 166 samples returned greater than 14.1 ppb gold (95th percentile). Arsenic and antimony are coincident with gold-in-soil anomalies where concentrations of these pathfinder elements are elevated. Notably, a number of the gold anomalies defined at Barrens Lake remain open to expansion as they trend off the edge of the sampling grids. Additional soil sampling will define the limits of these open-ended anomalies.

