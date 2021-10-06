Abacus Provides Update on Willow Drilling

The program began in early July and the third drill hole has just begun. All holes to date have intersected the Luhr Hill porphyry, which is the host rock of the four known porphyry copper-molybdenum deposits in the Yerington camp. Previous drilling in 2018 also intersected this rock unit, marking the first new discovery of a copper-molybdenum porphyry in the Yerington camp in over forty years.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AME) wishes to provide an update on the ongoing drill program on the Willow porphyry copper property in the Yerington copper camp, southeast of Reno, Nevada.

Drill progress has been slow, partly due to very fractured rock. The drill contractor has advanced each hole slowly, bearing in mind that the previous contractor lost two of the three holes drilled. The pace of the drill program has also been affected by covid related delays – personnel contracting covid and requiring hospitalization, self-isolation of the remaining crew, supply chain issues causing basic drill supplies to be unavailable – plus site specific issues including smoke delays due to proximity of the large fires burning near the California/Nevada border, unavailability of equipment due to those same fires, and a general lack of technical personnel available.

The net effect of all these issues, is that the Company is behind in logging and sampling of the core but expects to get caught up later this month. No samples have been submitted to the lab to date, but once results are received, they will be released in a timely manner.

“I am encouraged by the fact that the host rock to the other four known porphyry copper-molybdenum deposits in the Yerington camp continues to be intersected under cover on Willow,” stated Paul G. Anderson, President and CEO of Abacus.” The target is large and robust, and it generally takes several drill holes to home in on the porphyry center, which is the objective of the current program.”

Based on past work done by Abacus the target is at least 1.5 km by 1.5 km in size, the Willow porphyry remains poorly tested, and the porphyry center has not yet been identified. The 2021 program comprises a planned four vertical holes, each to a depth of approximately 600 metres. The holes will be approximate 200-300 metre step outs from past drilling by the Company in 2018.