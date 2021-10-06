Recro Reports Inducement Grants For New Staff

Highlights Appointment of New Vice President and Site Head of Operations for Recro San Diego

EXTON, Penn. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASD: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges primarily in small molecule therapeutic development, today announced the expansion of its team through the addition of new employees to support product development, business development, quality, technical operations, functional support roles and to enhance leadership in the company’s San Diego operations.



Notably, Recro has appointed Tim Bourque as vice president and head of operations for Recro San Diego. Mr. Bourque joins Recro from Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, where he was most recently senior director of supply chain and facilities. In this role, he had leadership responsibility for the company’s U.S. supply chain, warehouse, facilities, packaging and fill/finish visual inspection operations. He also served as the site head at one of Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services’ three San Diego locations. During his career, Mr. Bourque has also held key supply chain and logistics positions with leading CDMO and biopharmaceutical companies including Lonza, Althea, Shire Human Genetic Therapies, and Ipsen. In his new role with Recro, he will support the continued successful integration of Recro and IriSys, while also leading the Recro San Diego site to drive growth and support customer excellence.

“We are happy to welcome all new Recro employees to the team as we continue our mission to build a leading CDMO providing a wide range of therapeutic dosage form development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging and logistics services to the global biopharmaceutical market,” said David Enloe, chief executive officer of Recro. “Our recent acquisition of IriSys is a key element of this strategy and Tim will play a central role in helping complete the ongoing integration of the companies, as well as leading activities at the new Recro San Diego site moving forward. We are committed to building the strongest possible leadership structure across the entire Recro organization and Tim’s appointment advances this goal by bringing critical experience to help further strengthen our talented San Diego-based team.”