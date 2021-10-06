Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with Rouses Markets, in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

"We're deeply inspired by the community in New Orleans", said Else Nutrition Co-Founder & CEO, Hamutal Yitzhak. "Their resilience during these hard times is astounding. Natural disasters such as Hurricanes have a very tangible impact on food supply distribution. No parent should be faced with being unable to provide healthily, nutrition-dense meals or snacks to their families. Our team felt that it was important to step up, and I'm proud that we have. I also encourage other brands to do the same," she added.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , today announced that it has, in partnership with Rouses Markets of Thibodaux, Louisiana, made a donation of its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition Shake for Kids products to help in the aftermath of the challenging conditions created by hurricane Ida this past August.

Family owned and operated since 1960, Rouses Markets employs approximately 7,000 people and operates 65 full-service supermarkets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Donny Rouse, CEO, is the third generation to run the company. True to the family and company’s local roots, Rouses Markets puts local and community first by hiring local, stocking uniquely local products, supporting other local businesses along with local farmers and fishers, and giving back to every community it serves.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.