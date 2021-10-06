checkAd

ZIM Establishes Ship4wd, a New Digital Freight Forwarding Company

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today the creation of a new subsidiary, Ship4wd, a digital freight forwarding platform offering an online, simple and reliable self-service end to end shipping solution. Ship4wd will launch on October 18 2021.

Ship4wd – ZIM’s New Digital Freight Forwarding Platform

Ship4wd will target US & Canadian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) importing and exporting from China, Vietnam and Israel.

Relying on ZIM's vast experience and in-depth knowledge of the shipping industry, along with its proven track record in digital shipping, the new digital freight forwarding company will provide small and medium businesses, as well as entrepreneurs worldwide, a simple and direct solution for shipping cargo – through an advanced 'one-stop-shop' digital platform.

The digital service offered by Ship4wd is based on one-stop-shop service covering all aspects of the complex international shipping process. It enables customers without previous experience in cross-border shipping to manage their import and export business simply and efficiently, with live chat 24/7 expert support throughout the process.

The Ship4wd platform will offer each customer the optimal solution – either the most economic or the fastest option – according to the customer's preferences. The platform offering consists of both sea and air shipping services up to the final destination, including land & rail transport, with associated logistic services, all backed up by a variety of professional vendors.

Headed by Carmit Hoshen-Glik, an entrepreneurial executive with vast experience in digital transportation and global freight forwarding solutions, Ship4wd is located in Herzliya, one of Israel's main innovative startup hub.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, said: "As a leader of the accelerating digitalization trend within the shipping industry, we are leveraging our expertise to launch an independent digital multi-function freight forwarder, consistent with our strategy of developing growth engines adjacent to our core business. Ship4wd undertakes to manage the entire logistic chain end to end, harnessing our core assets as a leading global carrier with a unique customer-centric approach to provide the optimal digital solution for the SMB segment, backed up by a wide network of vendors including ZIM. The global need for digital services via personal mobile phones and tablets is increasing, especially among small and medium businesses, and Ship4wd is the ultimate solution. We are confident that with Ship4wd's excellent team it can become a significant player in the multi-billion dollars freight forwarding industry as it will meet a much-needed demand for its services in the market."

