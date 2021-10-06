Garmin announces an enhanced retrofit solution for select Pilatus PC-12 aircraft with the addition of TXi EIS

Garmin's fully modernized cockpit retrofit for select Pilatus PC-12 aircraft now includes EIS integration, offering PC-12 owners and operators a fully modernized, complete Garmin cockpit retrofit solution that includes the GFC 600 autopilot, G600 TXi primary flight display, GTN Xi navigators, GTX ADS-B transponders and GWX weather radar. (Photo: Business Wire)

For Pilatus PC-12 owners and operators, the TXi EIS can be installed as part of a complete package that includes G600 TXi 10.6” flight display(s), GTN Xi Series navigators, GFC 600 autopilot and a GI 275 electronic flight instrument configured as a standby flight instrument. With this installation, the system offers new operational capabilities and features including autopilot-coupled VNAV descents, fully coupled missed approaches, and Smart Glide safety technology, which can automatically engage the autopilot and pitch for the aircraft’s best glide speed while simultaneously navigating the aircraft within the vicinity of the selected airport so the pilot can execute an approach and landing. Further, the installation of this package also removes legacy avionics and wiring, aiding in weight savings. Other optional upgrades include an audio panel, ADS-B transponder, Iridium datalink, weather radar, datalink SiriusXM weather, and Garmin Connext connectivity via the Flight Stream 510 wireless gateway.

“With the addition of our state-of-the-art EIS integration, we’re excited to meet customer demand by offering a complete retrofit cockpit solution for PC-12 owners and operators that includes a modern display system with flight control and safety features not previously available for these aircraft,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “The TXi EIS enhancement will give owners and operators a path to replace their original EIS systems and adds functionality such as dynamic gauge limits, limit timers and data logging that combine to assist in reducing pilot workload, improving engine efficiency and reducing maintenance costs. This is an incredible system for legacy PC-12 owners.”