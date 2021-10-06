checkAd

Garmin announces an enhanced retrofit solution for select Pilatus PC-12 aircraft with the addition of TXi EIS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that expanded engine monitoring capability will be available for select Pilatus PC-12/45 and PC-12/47 aircraft with the addition of the TXi Engine Indication System (EIS) display. This upgrade offers PC-12 owners and operators a fully modernized, complete Garmin cockpit retrofit solution that includes the GFC 600 autopilot, G600 TXi primary flight display, GTN Xi navigators, GTX ADS-B transponders and GWX weather radar.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005157/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Garmin Ltd!
Short
Basispreis 165,95€
Hebel 13,16
Ask 0,97
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 144,17€
Hebel 12,04
Ask 1,05
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Garmin's fully modernized cockpit retrofit for select Pilatus PC-12 aircraft now includes EIS integration, offering PC-12 owners and operators a fully modernized, complete Garmin cockpit retrofit solution that includes the GFC 600 autopilot, G600 TXi primary flight display, GTN Xi navigators, GTX ADS-B transponders and GWX weather radar. (Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin's fully modernized cockpit retrofit for select Pilatus PC-12 aircraft now includes EIS integration, offering PC-12 owners and operators a fully modernized, complete Garmin cockpit retrofit solution that includes the GFC 600 autopilot, G600 TXi primary flight display, GTN Xi navigators, GTX ADS-B transponders and GWX weather radar. (Photo: Business Wire)

For Pilatus PC-12 owners and operators, the TXi EIS can be installed as part of a complete package that includes G600 TXi 10.6” flight display(s), GTN Xi Series navigators, GFC 600 autopilot and a GI 275 electronic flight instrument configured as a standby flight instrument. With this installation, the system offers new operational capabilities and features including autopilot-coupled VNAV descents, fully coupled missed approaches, and Smart Glide safety technology, which can automatically engage the autopilot and pitch for the aircraft’s best glide speed while simultaneously navigating the aircraft within the vicinity of the selected airport so the pilot can execute an approach and landing. Further, the installation of this package also removes legacy avionics and wiring, aiding in weight savings. Other optional upgrades include an audio panel, ADS-B transponder, Iridium datalink, weather radar, datalink SiriusXM weather, and Garmin Connext connectivity via the Flight Stream 510 wireless gateway.

“With the addition of our state-of-the-art EIS integration, we’re excited to meet customer demand by offering a complete retrofit cockpit solution for PC-12 owners and operators that includes a modern display system with flight control and safety features not previously available for these aircraft,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “The TXi EIS enhancement will give owners and operators a path to replace their original EIS systems and adds functionality such as dynamic gauge limits, limit timers and data logging that combine to assist in reducing pilot workload, improving engine efficiency and reducing maintenance costs. This is an incredible system for legacy PC-12 owners.”

Seite 1 von 4
Garmin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Garmin announces an enhanced retrofit solution for select Pilatus PC-12 aircraft with the addition of TXi EIS Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that expanded engine monitoring capability will be available for select Pilatus PC-12/45 and PC-12/47 aircraft with the addition of the TXi Engine Indication System …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrGarmin achieves significant milestone in its G5000 retrofit program for Cessna Citation Excel and Citation XLS aircraft
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.10.213 Aktien, die man kaufen sollte, wenn der nächste Börsencrash kommt
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.09.21Garmin named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association for seventh straight year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Garmin Developer Virtual Conference set for October 13
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Garmin’s Enduro ultraperformance multisport watch becomes the first GPS-enabled watch authorized by Adventure Race, the ultimate race of human endurance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Take the guess work out of docking with Garmin Surround View, the marine industry’s first intelligent camera system to offer captains a 360-degree bird’s-eye view
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten