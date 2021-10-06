Latest Hisense Laser TV Projectors Certified WiSA Ready, WiSA’s Interoperability Standard Becoming Must-Have Feature for Smart TVs

WiSA LLC , founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced Hisense , one of the leading TV brands in the U.S., recently released their latest laser TV projector that is Certified WiSA Ready, allowing for a fast and easy connection to WiSA USB transmitters and WiSA Certified speakers. As the trend for bigger and better TVs at home continues to grow, Hisense ensures its products are designed for wireless interoperability with WiSA Ready Certification.

The 100” L9G and 120” L9G are the newest WiSA Ready Hisense laser projectors now available in the U.S. that support a 5.1.2 audio channel. The L9G is built on the TriChroma laser light engine with 3,000 lumens brightness to reach 107% of the BT.2020 color space. It includes HDMI 2.1 with eARC for a full pass through of high-bitrate audio and comes with a perfectly paired ambient light rejecting screen that makes the Laser TV image pop, even in well-lit rooms. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 100” L9G and 120” L9G are the newest WiSA Ready Hisense laser projectors now available in the U.S. that support a 5.1.2 audio channel. The L9G is built on the TriChroma laser light engine with 3,000 lumens brightness to reach 107% of the BT.2020 color space. It includes HDMI 2.1 with eARC for a full pass through of high-bitrate audio and comes with a perfectly paired ambient light rejecting screen that makes the Laser TV image pop, even in well-lit rooms.

“The WiSA Ready laser TV projector products play a strong role in the constant evolution of the home theater ecosystem,” said Ken Welty, Director of Laser TV at Hisense America. “With these models, which consist of an ultra-short-throw (UST) projector and wall-mounted screen, consumers can now easily connect any WiSA Certified 5.1 speaker system to their Hisense WiSA Ready products to quickly get wireless surround sound in minutes in an affordable way.”

The Association’s dedication to creating an interoperability standard for consumer electronic manufacturers allows leading brands like Hisense to work with WiSA’s technology to enable wireless communication between WiSA Certified transmitters and speakers. Users of WiSA Ready Hisense solutions will witness the seamless connectability and immersive sound with direct control from their smart TVs.