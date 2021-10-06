checkAd

Latest Hisense Laser TV Projectors Certified WiSA Ready, WiSA’s Interoperability Standard Becoming Must-Have Feature for Smart TVs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced Hisense, one of the leading TV brands in the U.S., recently released their latest laser TV projector that is Certified WiSA Ready, allowing for a fast and easy connection to WiSA USB transmitters and WiSA Certified speakers. As the trend for bigger and better TVs at home continues to grow, Hisense ensures its products are designed for wireless interoperability with WiSA Ready Certification.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005261/en/

The 100” L9G and 120” L9G are the newest WiSA Ready Hisense laser projectors now available in the U.S. that support a 5.1.2 audio channel. The L9G is built on the TriChroma laser light engine with 3,000 lumens brightness to reach 107% of the BT.2020 color space. It includes HDMI 2.1 with eARC for a full pass through of high-bitrate audio and comes with a perfectly paired ambient light rejecting screen that makes the Laser TV image pop, even in well-lit rooms. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 100” L9G and 120” L9G are the newest WiSA Ready Hisense laser projectors now available in the U.S. that support a 5.1.2 audio channel. The L9G is built on the TriChroma laser light engine with 3,000 lumens brightness to reach 107% of the BT.2020 color space. It includes HDMI 2.1 with eARC for a full pass through of high-bitrate audio and comes with a perfectly paired ambient light rejecting screen that makes the Laser TV image pop, even in well-lit rooms. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 100” L9G and 120” L9G are the newest WiSA Ready Hisense laser projectors now available in the U.S. that support a 5.1.2 audio channel. The L9G is built on the TriChroma laser light engine with 3,000 lumens brightness to reach 107% of the BT.2020 color space. It includes HDMI 2.1 with eARC for a full pass through of high-bitrate audio and comes with a perfectly paired ambient light rejecting screen that makes the Laser TV image pop, even in well-lit rooms.

“The WiSA Ready laser TV projector products play a strong role in the constant evolution of the home theater ecosystem,” said Ken Welty, Director of Laser TV at Hisense America. “With these models, which consist of an ultra-short-throw (UST) projector and wall-mounted screen, consumers can now easily connect any WiSA Certified 5.1 speaker system to their Hisense WiSA Ready products to quickly get wireless surround sound in minutes in an affordable way.”

The Association’s dedication to creating an interoperability standard for consumer electronic manufacturers allows leading brands like Hisense to work with WiSA’s technology to enable wireless communication between WiSA Certified transmitters and speakers. Users of WiSA Ready Hisense solutions will witness the seamless connectability and immersive sound with direct control from their smart TVs.

Seite 1 von 3
Summit Wireless Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Latest Hisense Laser TV Projectors Certified WiSA Ready, WiSA’s Interoperability Standard Becoming Must-Have Feature for Smart TVs WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced Hisense, one of the leading TV brands in the U.S., recently released their latest laser TV projector that is Certified WiSA Ready, allowing for a fast and easy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Summit Wireless Technologies to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21WiSA Certified Harman Kardon Radiance 2400 Wireless Audio System Launches in Select European Countries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Summit Wireless Technologies Hires Former HDMI Executive Team to Advance the Proliferation and Monetization of the WiSA Standard
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Summit Wireless Technologies Announces New Chief Strategist and Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Summit Wireless Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten