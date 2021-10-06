Sokoman Reports Strong Gold Grain Counts in Till at Fleur de Lys Project North-Central Newfoundland

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) (OTCQB:SICNF) (the “Company” or “Sokoman”) is pleased to announce that the Phase 1, C-Horizon till sampling program, at the Fleur de Lys Gold Project has been completed with preliminary results outlining multiple anomalous areas. A total of 823 samples were collected in Phase 1 on lines 1.5 km to 2 km apart with sample spacing along the lines at 250 m. To date, gold grain counts have been received for 400 samples with multiple anomalies identified. The table below outlines the number of samples reporting anomalous results.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Based on discussions with Ottawa-based Overburden Drilling Management (ODM), the company overseeing the project, background gold grain counts have been determined to be 10 grains per sample with an anomalous sample having 2X background or 20 gold grains. Of the 400 results received to date, 109 contain at least 20 gold grains and are considered anomalous with the two highest gold grain counts, 111 and 116 grains, carrying 90 and 84 pristine grains respectively, suggesting a very local source (less than 200 metres) on the Fleur de Lys property. A follow-up program of infill tills, based on the results to date, will commence immediately.

The field crews have also collected 60-plus rock samples with all samples pending assays. Most samples submitted for assay have in excess of 1% pyrite (iron sulphide), chalcopyrite (copper sulphide), or galena (lead sulphide).

It is expected that follow-up till sampling and prospecting will continue until late fall.

Tim Froude, President and CEO of Sokoman, said: “We are extremely pleased with the results to date at the Fleur de Lys Gold Project where our exploration has defined multiple areas where gold in till is strongly suggesting a source area in Fleur de Lys units. The Fleur de Lys Supergroup that underlies the area are equivalent rocks to the Dalradian Supergroup in the UK, where three significant gold deposits are known to occur, including the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. These gold deposits occur in moderate- to high-grade metamorphic terrains, like the Fleur de Lys, and involve significant gold resources. For example, the Curraghinalt deposit has over 6 million ounces of NI 43-101 compliant gold resources, including 6.3 M tonnes at 15 g/t (M+I) and 7.2 M tonnes at 12.24 g/t (Inferred).”