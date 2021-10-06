checkAd

AVROBIO to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data Across Multiple Programs at the ESGCT 28th Annual Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that it will present new safety data from AVROBIO’s clinical trials in Fabry disease and Gaucher disease type 1 at the virtual 28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT), Oct. 19-22, 2021.

Clinical and preclinical data from across the company’s pipeline of lysosomal disorder gene therapy programs will be included in two oral presentations and five poster presentations. Additionally, AVROBIO will sponsor a symposium on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, on “Advancing the patient experience during ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy for lysosomal disorders.”

The presentations are listed below, and the full program is available online at the ESGCT website.

ORAL PRESENTATIONS:

“High-resolution cellular and molecular follow-up of lysosomal disorder patients treated with hematopoietic stem cell lentiviral gene therapy
 Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, 13h15 CEST (Session 7a)

Mariana Loperfido, Ph.D., senior scientist at AVROBIO, will present data from novel exploratory studies based on high-resolution cellular and molecular analysis of patients’ bone marrow and peripheral blood to provide new insight on the composition of the hematopoietic system in lysosomal disorders before and after lentiviral gene therapy.

“AVR-RD-01, an investigational lentiviral gene therapy for Fabry disease: interim results from Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies”
 Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, 13h15 CEST (Session 7b)

Mark Thomas, M.D., principal investigator of the AVROBIO-sponsored FAB-GT Phase 2 trial of AVR-RD-01, an investigational gene therapy for Fabry disease, nephrologist at the Department of Nephrology, Royal Perth Hospital and clinical professor at the University of Western Australia Medical School, will present new safety data on the eight patients in the Phase 2 clinical trial who have been treated with AVR-RD-01, an investigational gene therapy for Fabry disease.

RECORDED POSTER PRESENTATIONS:

“Safety profile of conditioning regimens of AVROBIO’s investigational ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy for Fabry disease”
 Mark Thomas, M.D., principal investigator of the AVROBIO-sponsored FAB-GT Phase 2 trial of AVR-RD-01, an investigational gene therapy for Fabry disease, nephrologist at the Department of Nephrology, Royal Perth Hospital and clinical professor at the University of Western Australia Medical School

