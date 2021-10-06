CynergisTek Announces Growing Client Adds-on Six-Figure Cyber Validation Services

CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces large six-figure service expansion with growing primary care practice located in the Southern U.S. for a full range of assessment and validation services.

In the agreement, CynergisTek will validate the organization’s security controls to determine the effectiveness of their people, processes, and technology against today’s threats in relation to the expected functionality of these controls. The organization has hundreds of primary care practices and is projecting fast merger and acquisition growth and has partnered with CynergisTek to perform technical, compromise, or program assessments to understand the security risks of the newly acquired practices. Lastly, network-connected medical devices are subject to additional risks, including illicit control over the device, and CynergisTek will utilize a three-prong approach to assess the client’s medical devices providing them with a categorized list of devices and their associated risks.

Healthcare is under tremendous pressure to provide trustworthy support to clinicians who are already stressed and stretched thin by the lingering pandemic. That requires building greater resilience into information systems and data services. “We’re honored that our client of seven years continues to value our expertise and the support our security and privacy consultants provide day in and day out through this renewal and expansion of services,” said Mac McMillan, CEO and President at CynergisTek. “Last year we re-tooled our services to focus on helping organizations build stronger and more resilient programs and this recent contract highlights the industry is moving in the right direction towards shoring up their defenses to combat and diminish the impact of cyber-attacks.” Cybersecurity is a patient safety issue as a recent study identified malware-related attacks with increased patient stays, delays in procedures and poor outcomes, increased patient diversions, increased complications, and an increase in mortality rates.