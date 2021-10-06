KKR’s Henry McVey Says the Time is now for Insurance CIOs to ‘Dream Big’

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the release of “Dream Big,” a new Insights piece by Henry McVey, Head of Global Macro and Asset Allocation (GMAA) and CIO of KKR’s Balance Sheet.

Based on a proprietary survey of 50 Chief Investment Officers (CIOs) who oversee nearly $7 trillion in assets under management, the report examines how leading insurance industry CIOs are optimizing their portfolios in today’s low-yield environment and positioning themselves for future success. McVey asserts that thoughtful asset allocation, including bigger thematic investing tilts, will become key differentiators in a world of excess savings amidst lower expected returns. To position themselves for success in the low-rate environment that will likely persist over the next five to ten years, insurance company CIOs need to take a more innovative approach to sustaining returns: