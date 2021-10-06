KKR’s Henry McVey Says the Time is now for Insurance CIOs to ‘Dream Big’
KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the release of “Dream Big,” a new Insights piece by Henry McVey, Head of Global Macro and Asset Allocation (GMAA) and CIO of KKR’s Balance Sheet.
Based on a proprietary survey of 50 Chief Investment Officers (CIOs) who oversee nearly $7 trillion in assets under management, the report examines how leading insurance industry CIOs are optimizing their portfolios in today’s low-yield environment and positioning themselves for future success. McVey asserts that thoughtful asset allocation, including bigger thematic investing tilts, will become key differentiators in a world of excess savings amidst lower expected returns. To position themselves for success in the low-rate environment that will likely persist over the next five to ten years, insurance company CIOs need to take a more innovative approach to sustaining returns:
“Now is the time for insurance executives to dream big,” said Henry McVey. “The opportunity to create scale advantages in sourcing, portfolio construction, and risk management can accrue outsized economic ‘rents’ that should offset ongoing spread and rate pressures. As part of this process, we see a continued migration towards non-traditional products that can offer both enhanced returns and improved diversification.”
Primary findings from the report include:
- Intensifying interest rate pressure will keep pushing average investment yields down. Survey participants saw their average investment yields slip to 3.2% in 2021, down from 4.2% in 2017. The GMAA team does not see portfolio yields increasing until 2023.
- The Yearn for Yield will continue. Given the strong technical picture uncovered as part of the survey, the GMAA team is lowering their 10-year interest rate forecast from 1.75% to 1.5% for 2021 and 1.75% from 2.0% in 2022.
- CIOs have made substantial changes in their asset allocation to offset the negative impact of Quantitative Easing. Non-traditional investments account for 31.8% of survey respondents’ portfolios versus 20.3% in 2017.
- The shift towards alternatives is far from over. A net 48% of respondents said they intended to increase their allocations to Private Equity, a net 60% planned to increase allocations to Infrastructure and a net 48% planned to do so for Private Credit.
- Outsized monetary policy is the key concern for CIOs. Two-thirds of respondents cited inflation/deflation as their most worrisome macro risk factor.
- Further differentiation will accelerate a notable change in the competitive landscape of the global insurance industry. Scale players that can embrace complexity will be best positioned for success, as will those that embrace innovation, and can effectively invest behind mega themes like complexity, the global energy transition, and digitalization.
