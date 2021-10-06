Flora Growth Forms Flora Pharma Division, Launches Global Clinical Trials

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to begin scientific clinical trials globally. The focus of this study will be on the use of cannabinoids in patients suffering from Fibromyalgia or chronic pain, with the primary research sites located in the United States and the United Kingdom. Flora Pharma expects to fast track traditional FDA and NHS timelines by running phase trials in parallel (in vitro, in vivo, pilot in human, safety/efficacy, etc.). The Human Pilot Study will initiate in the UK in coordination with an internationally recognized clinical research group based at the University of Manchester, while parallel molecular and pharmacokinetic studies will be conducted in the US with key scientists and colleagues of Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, Flora’s Lead Scientific Advisor. The immediate next steps are to submit data for ethics committee review and approval whereupon acceptance, further details will be provided.

“A paradigm shift is upon us where healthcare practitioners, researchers, patients, and adult-use consumers are starting to understand, accept, and embrace the therapeutic potential offered by phytocannabinoid-based medicine. As such, there is an urgent need for more research to better understand the molecular and biochemical effects of cannabis at the cellular level, to begin to apply its implications as a pharmaceutical drug,” said Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, Director and Lead Scientific Advisor of Flora Growth. “I’m extremely pleased that our team recognizes the importance and necessity of this research, not only to create and bring to market novel pharmaceutical cannabis products for patients around the world that are more efficacious and have a superior safety profile compared to traditional and incumbent pharmaceutical treatment options, but to also enhance long-term shareholder value. While this may seem like an ambitious and costly endeavor, we will be able to leverage our seed-to-sale platform to supply products for research and commercialization at incredibly favorable and competitive price points, while partnering with established organizations and institutions where additional funding subsidies are available.”