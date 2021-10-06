SAB Biotherapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on October 13, 2021

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET to showcase its versatile DiversitAb platform and pipeline of clinical and preclinical programs.

, MD, PhD – The Alfred and Jill Sommer Professor and Chair, W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology & Immunology, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Michael Haller, MD, MS-CI – Professor and Chief, Silverstein Family Eminent Scholar, Pediatric Endocrinology in the College of Medicine, University of Florida

A live webcast of the event will be accessible through the “News” section of the company’s website at www.sabbiotherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the SAB website following the event.

On June 22, 2021, SAB announced a planned merger with Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCYP). The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine herds that produce fully-human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune system disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB’s versatile DiversitAb platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB is currently advancing multiple clinical programs and has a number of collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.sabbiotherapeutics.com and follow @SABBantibody on Twitter.