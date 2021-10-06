Calibre Reports Strong Third Quarter Gold Production and Cash Generation, On Track to Deliver At The High-End of 2021 Production Guidance
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce operating results
for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and cash on hand at quarter-end (all amounts in United States dollars).
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Gold production of 44,579, and gold sales of 44,471 ounces;
- Year to date gold production of 133,537 ounces, on track to deliver at the high-end of guidance (170,000 - 180,000 ounces); with the fourth quarter anticipated to be the strongest of 2021;
- Cash of $72.9 million at September 30, 2021; an increase of $6.6 million from June 30, 2021 and no debt;
- 843 tonnes per day (“tpd”) of ore delivered from the Pavon Norte mine to the Libertad mill, a 53% increase over Q2 2021 and averaging 1,077 tpd in September, exceeding our target rate of 1,000 tpd three months earlier than expected;
- Advancing the high-grade Eastern Borosi Project (“EBP”), including:
- Reporting the highest-grade intercepts to date;
- Completing infill drilling and initiating resource expansion and discovery drilling;
- Pre-feasibility study level technical studies well underway;
- Completing environmental baseline studies concurrently with community engagement and;
- On target to submit permit applications in early Q1 2022 for open pit and underground operations;
- Multi-rig exploration drill programs active across 100%-owned mine sites and satellite opportunities;
- Multiple new mineral exploration concessions granted during the quarter;
- Significant progress on our World Gold Council Responsible Gold Mining Principles self assessment.
Highlight Drill Results: Eastern Borosi Project
- 25.07 g/t Au over 9.7 metres Estimated True Width (“ETW”) (GP-21-100);
- 39.21 g/t Au over 3.1 metres ETW (GP-21-099);
- 24.85 g/t Au over 3.9 metres ETW (GP-21-096); and
- 33.64 g/t Au over 3.2 metres ETW (RDO -21-080).
Highlight Drill Results: Libertad Near Mill
- 3.11 g/t Au over 11.4 metres ETW from 3.1 metres (TR-21-079);
- 1.71 g/t Au over 22.3 metres ETW from 57.8 metres (TR-21-055); and
- 1.35 g/t Au over 18.2 metres ETW from 58.4 metres (TR-21-073).
Highlight Drill Results: Limon Near Mill
- 9.02 g/t Au over 3.0 metres ETW from 343.6 metres (LIM-21-4563);
- 6.39 g/t Au over 6.2 metres ETW from 241.1 metres (LIM-21-4576); and
- 6.82 g/t Au over 4.3 metres ETW from 285.9 metres (LIM-21-4584).
