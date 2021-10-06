ELMS Signs Agreement with Cox Automotive to Deliver Nationwide Service and Support Solutions to its Customers

ELMS signs agreement with Cox Automotive to provide comprehensive service and support ecosystem for its commercial EV customers, who have begun receiving vehicles

Agreement gives ELMS customers access to more than 6,000 service centers, 3,000 partner locations and 800 mobile technicians nationwide

Full scope of service solutions will be provided to customers, including preventative maintenance, vehicle and collision repairs, and battery servicing



TROY, Mich., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW) (“ELMS” or “the Company”), a pure-play commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) company focused on redefining productivity for the last mile, today announced it has signed an agreement with Cox Automotive Inc. (“Cox Automotive”) to provide comprehensive service and support solutions for its commercial EV customers nationwide. ELMS’ Urban Delivery has already been shipped and sold to customers, becoming the first Class 1 commercial EV available in the U.S. market. Now, these customers have industry-leading service solutions from Cox Automotive – one of the largest automotive service providers in the world.

ELMS and Cox Automotive have been collaborating since May to understand ways to provide EV commercial customers best-in-class service solutions. The two companies are now acting on those discussions, with ELMS Urban Delivery customers receiving access to more than 6,000 service centers and 3,000 partner locations across the country that collectively service millions of vehicles each year. Customers will also have access to Dickinson Fleet Services’ network of more than 800 mobile technicians bringing service directly to their vehicles.

This new arrangement provides a full scope of service solutions to ELMS customers, including preventative maintenance, vehicle pick-up and delivery, battery servicing, vehicle and collision repairs, and roadside assistance.

“Our customers now have a collection of service solutions at their disposal from Cox Automotive, who are experts in providing trusted, reliable commercial vehicle maintenance and repairs,” said Ron Feldeisen, Chief Revenue Officer, ELMS. “This allows fleet and commercial owners to maximize vehicle uptime and improve cost efficiencies to get the most out of their vital resources.”

“We are excited to work with ELMS and provide its Urban Delivery EV customers world-class service solutions,” said Alex Fraser, AVP of Fleet Operations, Cox Automotive Mobility. “Keeping commercial vehicles on the road so they can accomplish their daily responsibilities is what we strive for each and every day.”