checkAd

Billy Goat Brands to Make Cornerstone Investment in Leading Seaweed Cultivator Cascadia Seaweed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

LOI Facilitates GOAT’s Blue Economy Strategy to Accelerate Cascadia Seaweed’s Ultra-Premium Cultivation Plan in Partnership with Indigenous Businesses and Communities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “GOAT”) (CSE: GOAT) (Frankfurt: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to announce that it has recently signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Cascadia Seaweed Corp. (“Cascadia Seaweed”) to purchase an equity stake in the private business. The capital is intended to be used by Cascadia Seaweed to accelerate its ethical seaweed cultivation plan, increase production capacity and propel marketing efforts. Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, GOAT may provide bespoke capital advisory services to Cascadia Seaweed to identify further opportunities for growth within the blue economy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4dcdd4a-14c3-421e ...

Based in Sidney, British Columbia, Cascadia Seaweed is a vertically integrated company growing to become the largest provider of ultra-premium ocean cultivated seaweed in North America, which is a climate-positive crop with a variety of uses requiring only the sea and sunlight to grow. Ocean cultivated seaweed requires no freshwater, fertilizers, pesticides or arable land. It utilizes nutrients from the sea, sequesters more carbon than land plants, mitigates acidification, creates habitat, is renewable and fast growing. The Pacific Northwest is a ‘goldilocks zone’ for growing seaweed, with the optimal climate, temperatures, minimal industrial activity and therefore an absence of pollutants. Cascadia Seaweed is focused on delivering consumer food products under its brand “Kove Ocean Foods” as well as methane-reducing agrifeeds to the market, in addition to supplying the bio-packaging, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries.

Cascadia Seaweed has a vision to have at least 500 hectares under cultivation by 2025. In order to achieve this, it has built mutually beneficial partnerships with many Indigenous communities along the coast of BC, such as its first partnership with Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood – a First Nation owned seafood enterprise operating on Vancouver Island. These partnerships provide Cascadia Seaweed with the opportunity to leverage the knowledge and expertise of the local people, while providing employment and business development opportunities for coastal BC First Nations interested in the economic and environmental benefits of seaweed cultivation.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Billy Goat Brands to Make Cornerstone Investment in Leading Seaweed Cultivator Cascadia Seaweed LOI Facilitates GOAT’s Blue Economy Strategy to Accelerate Cascadia Seaweed’s Ultra-Premium Cultivation Plan in Partnership with Indigenous Businesses and CommunitiesVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Billy Goat Brands …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Conduent Transportation and Partners Implement Contactless Payment System on Three Mexico City ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Emerging Markets Report: The Right Place at the Right Time
Stifel to Acquire Vining Sparks
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Beyond Meat Breaks through the Breakfast Category in Canada by Introducing Plant-Based Beyond ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Unveil New AI Technologies, Products in GTC Keynote; Hundreds of ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...