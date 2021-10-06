Billy Goat Brands to Make Cornerstone Investment in Leading Seaweed Cultivator Cascadia Seaweed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “GOAT”) (CSE: GOAT) (Frankfurt: 26B) , a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ ESG ”) focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to announce that it has recently signed a letter of intent (“ LOI ”) with Cascadia Seaweed Corp. (“ Cascadia Seaweed ”) to purchase an equity stake in the private business. The capital is intended to be used by Cascadia Seaweed to accelerate its ethical seaweed cultivation plan, increase production capacity and propel marketing efforts. Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, GOAT may provide bespoke capital advisory services to Cascadia Seaweed to identify further opportunities for growth within the blue economy.

Based in Sidney, British Columbia, Cascadia Seaweed is a vertically integrated company growing to become the largest provider of ultra-premium ocean cultivated seaweed in North America, which is a climate-positive crop with a variety of uses requiring only the sea and sunlight to grow. Ocean cultivated seaweed requires no freshwater, fertilizers, pesticides or arable land. It utilizes nutrients from the sea, sequesters more carbon than land plants, mitigates acidification, creates habitat, is renewable and fast growing. The Pacific Northwest is a ‘goldilocks zone’ for growing seaweed, with the optimal climate, temperatures, minimal industrial activity and therefore an absence of pollutants. Cascadia Seaweed is focused on delivering consumer food products under its brand “Kove Ocean Foods” as well as methane-reducing agrifeeds to the market, in addition to supplying the bio-packaging, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries.

Cascadia Seaweed has a vision to have at least 500 hectares under cultivation by 2025. In order to achieve this, it has built mutually beneficial partnerships with many Indigenous communities along the coast of BC, such as its first partnership with Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood – a First Nation owned seafood enterprise operating on Vancouver Island. These partnerships provide Cascadia Seaweed with the opportunity to leverage the knowledge and expertise of the local people, while providing employment and business development opportunities for coastal BC First Nations interested in the economic and environmental benefits of seaweed cultivation.