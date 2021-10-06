checkAd

Emerita Provides Update on Developments in Aznalcollar Court Proceedings, Spain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that the presiding judge of Provincial Court No. 3 of Seville (the “Court”) has just rejected a “last ditch” appeal (the “Appeals”) by the accused in the trial relating to the awarding of the Aznalcollar public tender. The judge has confirmed her previous ruling that the trial should proceed to the final phase which includes sentencing of the guilty parties. The Court has reconfirmed that crime(s) have been committed. The Appeal will also be reviewed by the Provincial Court of Appeal (the “Appeals Court”) which has been consistent in its ruling throughout the entire trial process and where 5 judges unanimously agreed that the trial should proceed. The Appeals Court will see the same documents as have just been ruled on by the Court and there will be no new information submitted. Given the Appeals do not present any new facts or points of law it is expected the Appeals will be dealt with quickly and the Appeals Court will limit itself to reaffirming and ratifying its previous resolutions.

With the dismissal of these Appeals, the Court can approve the “Oral Trial Opening Order” which confirms that the investigative and evidentiary phase is complete and that the trial can commence (the “Oral Trial”). The Public Prosecutor will summon parties and provide an opportunity for them to modify their pleas and defense briefs. Once completed, a judge will be appointed for the Oral Trial to hear the final statements of all parties and review the evidence. The investigation is concluded, and all permissible evidence is before the court and once the concluding statements from both sides are made the judge will be appointed to determine the individual responsibilities and penalties.

According to the Company’s external Spanish legal counsel (“Counsel”), these appeals are viewed as attempts to buy time by the accused as the process quickly nears a close and they have essentially exhausted all avenues at this point. It is anticipated the date will be set for the Oral Trial very soon after completion of the Appeals Court’s review of the Appeals. It is viewed by Counsel as a very positive development for Emerita and it is particularly noteworthy that the Court reaffirms that crimes have been committed.   According to Emerita’s Counsel this is a very important step, in that trials in Spain do not proceed to this stage without certainty of guilt and it is very rare that accused are found not guilty at this stage.       

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerita Provides Update on Developments in Aznalcollar Court Proceedings, Spain TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that the presiding judge of Provincial Court No. 3 of Seville (the “Court”) has just rejected a “last ditch” appeal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Conduent Transportation and Partners Implement Contactless Payment System on Three Mexico City ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Emerging Markets Report: The Right Place at the Right Time
Stifel to Acquire Vining Sparks
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Beyond Meat Breaks through the Breakfast Category in Canada by Introducing Plant-Based Beyond ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Unveil New AI Technologies, Products in GTC Keynote; Hundreds of ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...