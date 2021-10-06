Brunswick Exploration Outlines Fall Exploration Program

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“ BRW ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program planned this fall across its portfolio of projects.

Quebec

Lac Edouard (Nickel-Copper): prospecting and geological mapping is advancing across the property and a ground geophysical survey is planned for November 2021. Drilling of the easterly-trending airborne conductor was not possible last summer due to powerline and nearby lake physical constraints. Final assay results from the summer 2021 drill campaign remain pending; a ground geophysical survey (deep-penetrating EM) is now scheduled for the fall to confirm the airborne anomaly, and a second drill program is planned for early 2022.

New Brunswick

Fundy Gold (Gold-Copper-Silver): The prospecting campaign will continue until November. Current work has highlighted select areas of interest where the Company will focus its efforts for the remainder of field season. A surface stripping program will begin in late October at Roger’s Lake to follow up on multiple unexplained gold-in-soil anomalies from the soil survey completed last year. Assay results from the 2021 regional till and gold HMC (heavy mineral concentrates) programs are still pending.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “After a busy field season this past summer, we will maintain the drilling momentum well into Q4 with two exciting projects. A minimum of 5,500 meters is currently planned targeting high priority polymetallic Zn-Cu-Pb-Ag targets in both Quebec and New Brunswick. We will also continue our prospecting initiatives at Fundy Gold into Q4 and will begin a stripping program covering a portion of the Roger’s Lake soils grid. With an active field season in Q4, we will continue to aggressively explore and hope for a strong finish to 2021.”