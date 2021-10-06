Brunswick Exploration Outlines Fall Exploration Program
MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration
program planned this fall across its portfolio of projects.
Autumn 2021 Exploration Program
Quebec
- Lac Edouard (Nickel-Copper): prospecting and geological mapping is advancing across the property and a ground geophysical survey is planned for November 2021. Drilling of the easterly-trending airborne conductor was not possible last summer due to powerline and nearby lake physical constraints. Final assay results from the summer 2021 drill campaign remain pending; a ground geophysical survey (deep-penetrating EM) is now scheduled for the fall to confirm the airborne anomaly, and a second drill program is planned for early 2022.
- Waconichi (Zinc-Copper-Silver): a six-hole, 2000 m drill program has been outlined and is scheduled to begin in early November 2021. The program will test airborne coincident TDEM-GG geophysical anomalies (coincident EM conductors and gravity gradiometry highs). This will be the first time the company drill-tests anomalies related to this technology, designed to detect dense, conductive bodies, presumably volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mineralization in this geological environment. A total of 22 coincident anomalies have been identified on the property and this initial program will test the first five high-priority anomalies.
New Brunswick
- Fundy Gold (Gold-Copper-Silver): The prospecting campaign will continue until November. Current work has highlighted select areas of interest where the Company will focus its efforts for the remainder of field season. A surface stripping program will begin in late October at Roger’s Lake to follow up on multiple unexplained gold-in-soil anomalies from the soil survey completed last year. Assay results from the 2021 regional till and gold HMC (heavy mineral concentrates) programs are still pending.
- Bathurst Mining Camp (Zinc-Lead-Silver-Copper-Gold): During the past summer, a new geological model and interpretation was completed, leveraging roughly 60 years of geological and geophysical data. This new interpretation has led Brunswick’s technical team to identify 7 kilometers of Brunswick Horizon, immediately south of the Brunswick No.6 mine (historical production 12.2 Mt @ 5.43% Zn, 2.15% Pb, 0.40% Cu, 67.00 g/t Ag) that was previously unknown and untested. This newly interpreted horizon also hosts a 3-kilometer chargeability and coincident resistivity anomaly from a reprocessed Titan 24 Survey. Drilling is expected to begin in late October; a minimum of ten holes (approximately 3,500 meters) is planned to drill test this new horizon along with other regional targets.
Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “After a busy field season this past summer, we will maintain the drilling momentum well into Q4 with two exciting projects. A minimum of 5,500 meters is currently planned targeting high priority polymetallic Zn-Cu-Pb-Ag targets in both Quebec and New Brunswick. We will also continue our prospecting initiatives at Fundy Gold into Q4 and will begin a stripping program covering a portion of the Roger’s Lake soils grid. With an active field season in Q4, we will continue to aggressively explore and hope for a strong finish to 2021.”
0 Kommentare