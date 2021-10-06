checkAd

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Fall Exploration Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program planned this fall across its portfolio of projects.

Autumn 2021 Exploration Program

Quebec

  • Lac Edouard (Nickel-Copper): prospecting and geological mapping is advancing across the property and a ground geophysical survey is planned for November 2021. Drilling of the easterly-trending airborne conductor was not possible last summer due to powerline and nearby lake physical constraints. Final assay results from the summer 2021 drill campaign remain pending; a ground geophysical survey (deep-penetrating EM) is now scheduled for the fall to confirm the airborne anomaly, and a second drill program is planned for early 2022.
  • Waconichi (Zinc-Copper-Silver): a six-hole, 2000 m drill program has been outlined and is scheduled to begin in early November 2021. The program will test airborne coincident TDEM-GG geophysical anomalies (coincident EM conductors and gravity gradiometry highs). This will be the first time the company drill-tests anomalies related to this technology, designed to detect dense, conductive bodies, presumably volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mineralization in this geological environment. A total of 22 coincident anomalies have been identified on the property and this initial program will test the first five high-priority anomalies.

New Brunswick

  • Fundy Gold (Gold-Copper-Silver): The prospecting campaign will continue until November. Current work has highlighted select areas of interest where the Company will focus its efforts for the remainder of field season. A surface stripping program will begin in late October at Roger’s Lake to follow up on multiple unexplained gold-in-soil anomalies from the soil survey completed last year. Assay results from the 2021 regional till and gold HMC (heavy mineral concentrates) programs are still pending.
  • Bathurst Mining Camp (Zinc-Lead-Silver-Copper-Gold): During the past summer, a new geological model and interpretation was completed, leveraging roughly 60 years of geological and geophysical data. This new interpretation has led Brunswick’s technical team to identify 7 kilometers of Brunswick Horizon, immediately south of the Brunswick No.6 mine (historical production 12.2 Mt @ 5.43% Zn, 2.15% Pb, 0.40% Cu, 67.00 g/t Ag) that was previously unknown and untested. This newly interpreted horizon also hosts a 3-kilometer chargeability and coincident resistivity anomaly from a reprocessed Titan 24 Survey. Drilling is expected to begin in late October; a minimum of ten holes (approximately 3,500 meters) is planned to drill test this new horizon along with other regional targets.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “After a busy field season this past summer, we will maintain the drilling momentum well into Q4 with two exciting projects. A minimum of 5,500 meters is currently planned targeting high priority polymetallic Zn-Cu-Pb-Ag targets in both Quebec and New Brunswick. We will also continue our prospecting initiatives at Fundy Gold into Q4 and will begin a stripping program covering a portion of the Roger’s Lake soils grid. With an active field season in Q4, we will continue to aggressively explore and hope for a strong finish to 2021.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Fall Exploration Program MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program planned this fall across its portfolio of projects. Autumn 2021 Exploration Program …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Conduent Transportation and Partners Implement Contactless Payment System on Three Mexico City ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Emerging Markets Report: The Right Place at the Right Time
Stifel to Acquire Vining Sparks
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
Beyond Meat Breaks through the Breakfast Category in Canada by Introducing Plant-Based Beyond ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Unveil New AI Technologies, Products in GTC Keynote; Hundreds of ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...