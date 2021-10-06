Timmy Awards Announces Xos, Inc. As 2021 Tech for Good Regional Winner, Progresses to Final North American Round

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), has been announced as a Regional Timmy Award Winner in the Best Tech for Good category, recognizing the top workplaces for tech professionals across North America. With winners of the Regional Timmys chosen by a popular vote, Xos, Inc. was recognized by other members of the tech industry in Southern California as a leader in the mitigation of climate change through the development of technology that helps communities adapt, improve, and grow in 2021.

Xos, Inc. and other regional winners across North America will now move forward to the final round, where they will be judged by experts from across the tech field such as Justin Michela, Vice President, Architecture at Fidelity Investments, Tim Edward, Executive Director, Enterprise Platform Solutions at Ally, and more. Winners will be announced at the 7th Annual Timmy Awards ceremony on October 28th.

“The Best Tech for Good Category is a prime example of how the tech industry can reach out and lift up their communities,” says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment , Tech in Motion’s creator. “The Regional Timmy winners in this category have truly gone above and beyond, and it is a privilege to share their stories of how they used technology to overcome the world’s challenges.”

Xos, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial electric vehicles. Xos vehicles have been on the road since 2018, and today, the Xos ecosystem includes end-customers like FedEx Ground Operators, UniFirst, and Loomis, and strategic partners like Hino Group and Thompson Caterpillar, to name a few. Xos is dedicated to decarbonizing commercial transportation with the most reliable and sustainable technology on the market today.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Tech in Motion as the Southern California winner of the Best Tech for Good,” said Dakota Semler, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xos, Inc. “It’s been our mission since the very beginning to combat the detrimental effects of toxic emissions in the air, so we sought to tackle one of the nation’s biggest polluters: diesel trucks. We remain solely focused on this mission to reclaim the air we breathe in our communities.”