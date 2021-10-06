Plug Power and South Korea’s SK E&S Form Joint Venture to Accelerate Expansion of Hydrogen Economy in Asian Markets

Joint Venture Enters the Asian Market by Building Gigafactory, a Base for Mass Producing Electrolyzers, Green Hydrogen and Fuel Cells

LATHAM, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, and SK E&S, part of South Korea’s SK Group, announced today that the companies have formed a joint venture designed to accelerate the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source in Asian markets. Through this initiative, the two companies will collaborate to provide hydrogen fuel cell systems, hydrogen fueling stations, electrolyzers and green hydrogen to the Korean and other Asian markets.



The two companies began working together in early 2021, when SK Group made a $1.6 billion capital investment in Plug Power and announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the expansion of the hydrogen economy throughout Asia. On October 6th, executives from Plug Power and SK E&S gathered at the SK Seorin Building for a signing ceremony.

Choo Hyeongwook, the President and Chief Executive Officer of SK E&S, said: “The establishment of the joint venture is meaningful as it secures the basis to enter the Asian market based on hydrogen related core technologies owned by Plug Power. It will provide SK E&S with a unique opportunity to build a powerful hydrogen ecosystem with Plug Power, including green hydrogen production using electrolyzer technology.”

In response, Plug Power’s Chief Executive Officer Andy Marsh, who also attended the signing, said: “With SK E&S by our side, we’re incredibly proud to bring the green hydrogen revolution to South Korea and other Asian markets. Plug Power has proven its ability to scale hydrogen infrastructure quickly, expertise which aligns perfectly with SK’s exceptional local knowledge, capabilities, and vision for a green future. Here in South Korea, we’re thrilled to be working alongside SK to create a vast tapestry of hydrogen refueling stations and key hydrogen infrastructure, which will power industries throughout South Korea and beyond, while helping governments and municipalities reach sustainability goals.”