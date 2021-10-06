EQT AB: Acceptance period for EQT Private Equity's voluntary tender offer for zooplus begins

Acceptance period for EQT Private Equity's voluntary tender offer for zooplus begins

Offer document published today following BaFin permission

As of today, zooplus shareholders can tender their shares to EQT Private Equity for EUR 470 per share in cash. The acceptance period is expected to run until 3 November 2021

Strategically attractive offer will enable zooplus to expand its long-term leadership position in the European online pet market, benefiting from EQT's decade-long experience in the pet care sector, strong track record of technology and platform development, stable ownership structure, and the enhanced financial flexibility to accelerate investments

The offer price represents a premium of 69 percent to zooplus' last unaffected share price on 12 August 2021, a premium of 81 percent to the three-month volume weighted average price as of 12 August 2021, and a premium of EUR 10 per share over the previous offer by Hellman & Friedman

Management and Supervisory Board of zooplus have welcomed EQT Private Equity's offer

Pet Bidco GmbH ("Pet BidCo"), a holding company held by the EQT IX fund ("EQT Private Equity"), today published the offer document ("Offer Document") for its voluntary public takeover offer (the "Takeover Offer") for all shares in zooplus AG ("zooplus or the "Company"; ISIN: DE0005111702) following permission by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin). Pet BidCo is offering EUR 470 per share in cash for each zooplus share.

The acceptance period for the Takeover Offer begins today and is expected to expire at midnight (CET) on 3 November 2021. During this period, zooplus shareholders can accept the Takeover Offer and tender their zooplus shares to Pet BidCo. Shareholders should inquire with their custodian banks for any relevant deadlines set by custodian banks which may require actions prior to the end of the acceptance period. zooplus shareholders that have already tendered their zooplus shares into the previous takeover offer for zooplus by Zorro Bidco S.à r.l., a holding company controlled by funds advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC, should carefully examine whether they have a withdrawal right, which would allow them to tender their shares into the Takeover Offer by Pet BidCo that offers a premium of EUR 10 per share over such previous takeover offer by Hellman & Friedman.