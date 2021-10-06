checkAd

NRG Energy Partners with Google to Support Clean Energy

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Google to make it easier for customers to support a clean energy future. This supports NRG’s customer-focused strategy by applying the company’s unmatched ability to deliver insights, innovations and customer experience to help residential customers power their homes and lives. The collaboration will also leverage NRG’s longstanding expertise in commercial energy, delivering comprehensive energy solutions to businesses and partnering with them to achieve their sustainability goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005556/en/

NRG has partnered with Nest Renew from Google to help make it easier to participate in energy programs and help support a clean energy future. This new service for compatible Nest thermostats(1) is rolling out in early preview by invitation. (1) Nest Renew requires the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, or the newest Nest Thermostat connected to a Google account (sold separately) (Photo: Business Wire)

NRG will include Nest Renew a new, innovative Google service as an option for eligible customers in Texas. This tool will help customers manage and make choices about their energy usage, deepen their sustainability journey, and track the positive difference they are making, right from their homes. The service works with compatible Nest thermostats1 to help customers automatically shift their heating and cooling electricity usage to times when the grid is cleaner2, in turn allowing energy companies to better manage energy fluctuations and drive a cleaner, more resilient energy future. Nest Renew was built on the premise that to support the fight against climate change, today’s grids need to be more flexible and resilient.

“NRG is proud to partner with Google and empower our customers with additional options for supporting clean energy,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, President and CEO of NRG Energy. “Our companies share a longstanding commitment to addressing and combating the impacts of climate change with innovative products and solutions, such as Google Nest Renew. In this way, we’re helping our customers make their own impact on climate, easy.”

Nest Renew marks the latest development in NRG and Google’s longstanding collaboration, which began in 2012 with the goal of developing tech-enabled energy offerings that make power a part of customers’ interconnected lives at work and at home.

