Brill Power, an Oxford University spin-out, revolutionises battery performance
Oxford, UK (ots) - Transformative intelligent BMS will improve performance,
lifetime and safety of batteries
- Brill launch a new category of 'intelligent' battery management systems that
breaks through existing BMS compromises
- Brill's radical new BMS approach increases battery lifetime by up to 60%
lifetime and safety of batteries
- Brill launch a new category of 'intelligent' battery management systems that
breaks through existing BMS compromises
- Brill's radical new BMS approach increases battery lifetime by up to 60%
- Energy storage reliability improved and storage capacity enhanced by up to
129%
- The technology promises a step change for energy storage in performance,
operating costs and system longevity
- Localised stationary energy storage solutions come to the fore in the wake of
global rises in wholesale energy prices
Brill Power (http://xi1n2.mjt.lu/lnk/AagAAFtNy2kAAAAAAAAAABDvxfYAAAAA5QwAAAAAABS
qOQBhXIeART_iCGasQz2LViZMe2T_lAAUf2M/1/eQuvCTlC9tminDNla2YEVg/aHR0cDovL3d3dy5icm
lsbHBvd2VyLmNvbQ) , an Oxford University spin-out company, today launched the
first in a new class of 'intelligent' battery management systems (BMS) that are
set to revolutionise the performance of stationary energy storage systems to
power the future of homes and businesses globally. Brill Power's breakthrough
technology will transform the cost and performance of energy storage systems by
increasing battery life by up to 60%, enhancing storage capacity by up to 129%,
increasing systems uptime and drive down the lifetime operating costs for energy
storage systems.
The BrillMS B62 Premium battery management system eschews the compromises
inherent in the two existing categories of BMS. Until today, energy storage
solutions relied upon either passive balancing or more costly active balancing
options in order for batteries to operate safely and efficiently. Brill Power's
intelligent battery management system represents a paradigm shift forward for
battery performance without reliance on advances in materials or cell chemistry.
An Intelligent Approach
At the heart of this new, intelligent approach to battery management is a
solution to the challenges of performance, lifetime and safety of
series-connected battery cells that have previously been defined by the weakest
cells in the pack. Brill Power has solved this problem through a patented
approach to optimised cell-level current control. And crucially, Brill has
designed the hardware and software to implement it. Proprietary algorithms
determine the state of health and power capability of every parallel-connected
cell block in the battery and novel control circuitry regulates the electric
current accordingly. Stronger cell blocks are exposed to higher currents and
weaker ones to lower currents. This ensures that every joule of energy is
