Brill Power, an Oxford University spin-out, revolutionises battery performance

Oxford, UK (ots) - Transformative intelligent BMS will improve performance,

lifetime and safety of batteries



- Brill launch a new category of 'intelligent' battery management systems that

breaks through existing BMS compromises



- Brill's radical new BMS approach increases battery lifetime by up to 60%





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5

- Energy storage reliability improved and storage capacity enhanced by up to129%- The technology promises a step change for energy storage in performance,operating costs and system longevity- Localised stationary energy storage solutions come to the fore in the wake ofglobal rises in wholesale energy pricesBrill Power (http://xi1n2.mjt.lu/lnk/AagAAFtNy2kAAAAAAAAAABDvxfYAAAAA5QwAAAAAABSqOQBhXIeART_iCGasQz2LViZMe2T_lAAUf2M/1/eQuvCTlC9tminDNla2YEVg/aHR0cDovL3d3dy5icmlsbHBvd2VyLmNvbQ) , an Oxford University spin-out company, today launched thefirst in a new class of 'intelligent' battery management systems (BMS) that areset to revolutionise the performance of stationary energy storage systems topower the future of homes and businesses globally. Brill Power's breakthroughtechnology will transform the cost and performance of energy storage systems byincreasing battery life by up to 60%, enhancing storage capacity by up to 129%,increasing systems uptime and drive down the lifetime operating costs for energystorage systems.The BrillMS B62 Premium battery management system eschews the compromisesinherent in the two existing categories of BMS. Until today, energy storagesolutions relied upon either passive balancing or more costly active balancingoptions in order for batteries to operate safely and efficiently. Brill Power'sintelligent battery management system represents a paradigm shift forward forbattery performance without reliance on advances in materials or cell chemistry.An Intelligent ApproachAt the heart of this new, intelligent approach to battery management is asolution to the challenges of performance, lifetime and safety ofseries-connected battery cells that have previously been defined by the weakestcells in the pack. Brill Power has solved this problem through a patentedapproach to optimised cell-level current control. And crucially, Brill hasdesigned the hardware and software to implement it. Proprietary algorithmsdetermine the state of health and power capability of every parallel-connectedcell block in the battery and novel control circuitry regulates the electriccurrent accordingly. Stronger cell blocks are exposed to higher currents andweaker ones to lower currents. This ensures that every joule of energy is