Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market to Reach $67.38 million, Globally by 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

PUNE, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to our new research study on "Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type and Modality," the market is expected to grow from US$ 52.78 million in 2021 to US$ 67.38 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021–2028. Hand sanitizer dispensers are units that dispense hand sanitizers in the form of liquid, gel, or mist spray. Rising health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of government regulations regarding hand sanitization in public places are a few major factors fueling the market growth. A sudden surge in the demand for hand sanitizer dispensers has led to the entry of numerous new market players.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014621/

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 52.78 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 67.38 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 3.5% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2020

No. of Pages

131

No. Tables

57

No. of Charts & Figures

65

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type and Modality

Regional scope

