PUNE, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to our new research study on "Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type and Modality," the market is expected to grow from US$ 52.78 million in 2021 to US$ 67.38 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021–2028. Hand sanitizer dispensers are units that dispense hand sanitizers in the form of liquid, gel, or mist spray. Rising health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of government regulations regarding hand sanitization in public places are a few major factors fueling the market growth. A sudden surge in the demand for hand sanitizer dispensers has led to the entry of numerous new market players.