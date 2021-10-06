Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market to Reach $67.38 million, Globally by 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners
PUNE, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to our new research study on "Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type and Modality," the market is expected to grow from US$ 52.78 million in 2021 to US$ 67.38 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021–2028. Hand sanitizer dispensers are units that dispense hand sanitizers in the form of liquid, gel, or mist spray. Rising health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of government regulations regarding hand sanitization in public places are a few major factors fueling the market growth. A sudden surge in the demand for hand sanitizer dispensers has led to the entry of numerous new market players.
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Size Value in
|
US$ 52.78 Million in 2021
|
Market Size Value by
|
US$ 67.38 Million by 2028
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 3.5% from 2021-2028
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2028
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
No. of Pages
|
131
|
No. Tables
|
57
|
No. of Charts & Figures
|
65
|
Historical data available
|
Yes
|
Segments covered
|
Type and Modality
|
Regional scope
