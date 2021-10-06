checkAd

PAR Government Systems Corporation Names Dr. Leah Rowe to Director of Training and Readiness

PAR Government Systems Corporation (PGSC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR), today announced the appointment of Dr. Leah Rowe as Director of Training and Readiness. Dr. Rowe will be working out of PGSC offices in Dayton, Ohio. Dr. Rowe is responsible for managing the transition and transfer of advanced training technology from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to PGSC and creating new business with operational users within DoD, non-DoD Federal, and commercial/international settings.

Dr. Rowe joins PGSC following a distinguished career in public service at the Air Force Research Laboratory, where she led a robust research and development portfolio focused on advanced training technology and human performance. This included the development of the Networked Integrated Tactical Environment (NITE), a modular simulator infrastructure and human performance research environment. NITE provides rapid and performance-based training for the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to be effective in today’s military.

Under sponsorship of AFRL’s Entrepreneurial Opportunities Program (EOP), Dr. Rowe will be spearheading both the transition and transfer of technology from the NITE program to a wide range of use cases that align with PGSC’s business areas.

“Leah is an internationally recognized expert in her field, and the NITE technology complements our expertise in special operations, unmanned vehicles, and advanced situational awareness,” said PGSC President Matthew Cicchinelli. “Leah will provide us with an important corporate presence in the training community and advance our business in an area of strategic growth for the company.”

About PAR Government Systems Corporation

PAR Government Systems is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. An ISO 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 certified company, PAR Government is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation. (www.pargovernment.com).

About PAR Technology Corporation

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., a leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

