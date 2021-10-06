checkAd

Owens Corning to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 27

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 13:30  |  18   |   |   

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The company will host a call to discuss its financial results at 9 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast
 https://services.choruscall.com/links/oc211027.html

A webcast replay will be available for one year using the same link.

Callers
 Please dial in 10-15 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and use the entry code 2531587.

  • U.S.: 1.888.317.6003
  • Canada: 1.866.284.3684
  • Other international locations: +1.412.317.6061

Telephone replay
 Telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the call through November 3, 2021. Please use conference replay entry code 10160616.

  • U.S.: 1.877.344.7529
  • Canada: 1.855.669.9658
  • Other international locations: +1.412.317.0088

About Owens Corning
 Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500 company for 67 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Company News / Owens Corning Investor Relations News

Owens Corning Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Owens Corning to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 27 Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The company will host a call to discuss its financial results at 9 a.m. ET the same …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Owens Corning Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten