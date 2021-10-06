checkAd

Statera Biopharma, Inc. to Participate in the A.G.P. Biotech and Specialty Pharma Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021   

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, announced today that the Company will participate in the Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P.) Biotech and Specialty Pharma Conference taking place October 13, 2021.

Michael K. Handley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Statera, and other members of the Statera management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered conference attendees. Investors interested in meeting with Statera’s management team should contact their A.G.P. representative.

Formerly known as Cytocom, Inc., Statera emerged as a publicly traded entity following the reverse merger between the former Cleveland BioLabs and the formerly private Cytocom Inc., which was completed on July 27, 2021. The company announced its new corporate name, Statera Biopharma, on August 31, 2021.

About Statera Biopharma
Statera Biopharma (formerly Cytocom, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Statera has one of the largest platforms of toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532. TLRs are a class of protein that plays a key role in the innate immune system. Statera is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Statera has clinical programs for Crohn’s disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401) and COVID-19 (STAT-205) in addition to expansion into fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. To learn more about Statera Biopharma, please visit www.staterabiopharma.com.

