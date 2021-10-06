VitalHub Announces Multi-Year Licensing of the MCAP Patient Flow Solution to Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, UK

The Trust has secured the Making Care Appropriate for Patients (MCAP) product to be utilized within the 300 bed Harrogate and District General Hospital. Harrogate and District plan to use MCAP’s intuitive patient flow solution to identify an increased number of patients that can be safely moved to lower levels of care in order to improve overall patient flow. The Trust aims to prioritize resources in order to address the national backlog resulting from patient flow challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce pressure in their elective care pathways.

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) announced today that Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Harrogate and District”) has licensed VitalHub’s Making Care Appropriate for Patients (MCAP) solution to be implemented within the Trust’s 300-bed District General Hospital. This is a 2-year product license with an option to extend for 2 additional years.

MCAP will be used to identify opportunities for whole system patient flow improvements and integration, providing decision makers with the necessary evidence to enable advanced patient flow analytics in real-time to support improvements in multi-disciplinary team discharge and system integration.

“We proudly have several MCAP implementations across the UK, Qatar and Australia, and are encouraged by the ongoing success of this product,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The growth upon our existing contract with Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust demonstrates the trust our customers impart to us to deliver leading solutions to power their operations. This is a good example of the Company’s strong organic growth, through consistent delivery of value across our existing install base.”

This is the second licensing transaction between VitalHub and Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust this year. In March 2021, VitalHub announced the Trust’s licensing of VitalHub’s subsidiary Intouch with Health’s digital health platform.

Issuance of Stock Options

In addition to the product license contract with the Trust, VitalHub also announced today the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to certain of its employees and consultants.

Options to purchase up to 50,000 Common Shares ("Shares") of the Company have been granted at an exercise price of $2.85 per share, as per the terms of the Option Plan.

ABOUT HARROGATE AND DISTRICT NHS FOUNDATION TRUST: Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust cares for the population in Harrogate and the local area as well as across North Yorkshire and Leeds. We also provide children’s services in the main body of the North East in County Durham, Darlington, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Gateshead and Sunderland. Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust employs more than 4,000 people, caring for a wide range of people providing essential hospital treatments as well as community health services.