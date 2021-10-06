Compass Prepares for Diamond Drilling Program at Tarabala

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (Compass or the Company) announces that it has launched its previously reported follow-up field program on the Tarabala Trend, which consists of diamond drilling at the Tarabala artisanal workings, on its Sikasso Property in Southern Mali (Figure 2).

The annual rains have ended, and field teams have been mobilized to prepare drill pads for follow-up drilling at the Tarabala prospect

Drilling will consist of at least 400 m of diamond core drilling over three to five 120-150 m holes focused on tracing the down-dip extension of wide zones of gold mineralization identified through earlier Air Core (AC) drilling.

A follow-up, 2,000 m reverse circulation (RC) drill program is scheduled for December



Compass CEO, Larry Phillips, commented, “With the end of the wet season, this planned 400-to-600 m of diamond drilling at Tarabala is intended to determine the extent to which the near surface gold mineralization, identified by air core drilling, continues at depth and to establish the nature of the mineralized quartz veins. The information gleaned from this drilling will determine the focus of the main 2,000 m reverse circulation drilling program scheduled for December. We expect that it will take two weeks to prepare the drilling pads, and for the ground conditions to allow the safe movement of our drilling equipment.”

Compass Exploration Manager, Dr. Madani Diallo, added, “This deeper diamond drilling will add greater detail to what we’ve learned from our previous work on this highly-prospective rock belt. We are looking to establish the width and orientation of the veins, mineralogy, as well as the continuity of grade along strike and down dip. In addition to what our team has found in this area, we are further encouraged by the fact that recent drilling by other companies in this area of Mali have shown the gold potential increase at depth.”

Figure 1: Summary drilling results on the Tarabala Trend and the location of the planned diamond drill hole locations.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de1d59c8-2b65-4804 ...

Next Steps

A 400-600 m-diamond drilling program at the Tarabala prospect is planned to begin on October 16th. Drilling will focus on determining the nature of the gold-bearing quartz veins (width, grade, orientation, and mineralogy) at depths of 60 to 120 m from the surface. Initial results will be used to finalize the location of an additional 2,000 m of deep RC holes in December, with a view of using the information gleaned to plan a potential resource definitional drilling program in Q1 2022.