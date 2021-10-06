BTCS Digital Asset Analytics Platform In Beta Release

There are several hundred cryptocurrency exchanges globally, most of which lack detailed performance metrics. Moreover, many users hold digital assets on multiple exchanges. BTCS’ analytics platform provides a solution to these growing problems – allowing users to consolidate portfolio data into a single view, combined with performance analysis. The analytics platform currently supports the following exchanges: Coinbase, Gemini, Bitstamp, Kraken, Binance.US, Bittrex, and FTX-US. BTCS plans to broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, wallets, and offer staking opportunities. Users interested in taking part in the invite-only release can register at btcs.com .

Silver Spring, MD, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, announced the Beta launch of its digital asset data analytics platform. The platform enables users to connect multiple cryptocurrency exchanges to aggregate portfolio holdings into a single platform to both view and analyze performance. BTCS plans to integrate the analytics platform with its staking-as-a-service platform, creating a seamless user interface to monitor crypto holdings across diverse exchanges and platforms.

“The digital asset market now records over $48 billion of transactions each day, up +30% compared to over a year ago,” stated Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “Despite rapid maturation of the market, the need for a sophisticated, comprehensive solution to track digital asset holdings and performance remains in its infancy. We are building our platform to serve this unmet need.”

BTCS’ development team will continue to refine the platform, adding new exchange support, as well as additional features and functionality. The Company anticipates commercial release of the platform in 2022.

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystem, and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively processing and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform. The Company is also developing a proprietary digital asset data analytics platform that allows users to consolidate their crypto trades from multiple exchanges onto a single platform, enabling users to view and analyze their performance, risk metrics, and potential tax implications. The Company employs a digital asset treasury strategy with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws including statements regarding our beliefs regarding our platform and the unmet needs it serves and the anticipated full commercial release of the platform in 2022. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation unanticipated issues with the development of the platform which a delay in its full commercial release, natural reluctance of consumers to try new products, and other issues which cause consumers to utilize the platform, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.