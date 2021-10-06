PARTS iD, Inc. Hires General Managers for Boating & Marine and RV & Camper Verticals

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company”), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive industry, today announced that it has hired Michael Bowers as General Manager of Boating & Marine and Terry Graham as General Manager of RV & Camper, two high-growth verticals for the business.

Michael Bowers comes to PARTS iD with extensive supplier management and purchasing experience across the boating, automotive and fitness retail industries including eight years at the Brunswick Boat Group, the largest boat manufacturer in the U.S., and 15 years at Panasonic. Bowers will apply his knowledge of the manufacturer landscape, marine and boating fitment considerations, and lifestyle trends to lead vendor relations and inventory expansion for the BOATiD.com vertical.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the PARTS iD team at such an exciting time for the boating industry and ecommerce as a whole,” said Michael Bowers, General Manager of Boating & Marine at PARTS iD, Inc. “I was incredibly impressed by the breadth of product selection available to boaters on BOATiD. With a solid foundation of fitment data, industry knowledge and vendor relationships built over the years, I look forward to working with this team to apply these same key value propositions in our efforts to expand the boating segment and offer unparalleled selection and service to more customers.”

Terry Graham is a retail industry veteran, previously holding management roles at Sears and Advance Auto Parts, as well as Camping World, where he worked as a Senior Buyer for nine years, focusing on improving the product assortment, growing the vendor base and developing market strategy. As General Manager, Graham will focus on enhancing the CAMPERiD.com shopper journey by expanding category offerings, amplifying product information and customer resources, all with the goal of providing the most optimized online experience available for camper and RV products.