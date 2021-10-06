checkAd

PARTS iD, Inc. Hires General Managers for Boating & Marine and RV & Camper Verticals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

Michael Bowers and Terry Graham will work to establish new vendor relationships, cultivate existing partnerships, enhance the customer experience, and drive sales within high-growth boating/marine and camper/RV verticals

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company”), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive industry, today announced that it has hired Michael Bowers as General Manager of Boating & Marine and Terry Graham as General Manager of RV & Camper, two high-growth verticals for the business.

Michael Bowers comes to PARTS iD with extensive supplier management and purchasing experience across the boating, automotive and fitness retail industries including eight years at the Brunswick Boat Group, the largest boat manufacturer in the U.S., and 15 years at Panasonic. Bowers will apply his knowledge of the manufacturer landscape, marine and boating fitment considerations, and lifestyle trends to lead vendor relations and inventory expansion for the BOATiD.com vertical.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the PARTS iD team at such an exciting time for the boating industry and ecommerce as a whole,” said Michael Bowers, General Manager of Boating & Marine at PARTS iD, Inc. “I was incredibly impressed by the breadth of product selection available to boaters on BOATiD. With a solid foundation of fitment data, industry knowledge and vendor relationships built over the years, I look forward to working with this team to apply these same key value propositions in our efforts to expand the boating segment and offer unparalleled selection and service to more customers.”

Terry Graham is a retail industry veteran, previously holding management roles at Sears and Advance Auto Parts, as well as Camping World, where he worked as a Senior Buyer for nine years, focusing on improving the product assortment, growing the vendor base and developing market strategy. As General Manager, Graham will focus on enhancing the CAMPERiD.com shopper journey by expanding category offerings, amplifying product information and customer resources, all with the goal of providing the most optimized online experience available for camper and RV products.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PARTS iD, Inc. Hires General Managers for Boating & Marine and RV & Camper Verticals Michael Bowers and Terry Graham will work to establish new vendor relationships, cultivate existing partnerships, enhance the customer experience, and drive sales within high-growth boating/marine and camper/RV verticalsCRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 06, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Conduent Transportation and Partners Implement Contactless Payment System on Three Mexico City ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Emerging Markets Report: The Right Place at the Right Time
Stifel to Acquire Vining Sparks
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
Community West Bancshares Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Unveil New AI Technologies, Products in GTC Keynote; Hundreds of ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...