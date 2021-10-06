checkAd

Heat Biologics Appoints Paul Tebbey as Senior Vice President of Product Development and Portfolio Strategy

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NASDAQ: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced the appointment of Paul Tebbey, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Product Development and Portfolio Strategy.

Dr. Tebbey is a pharmaceutical development strategy leader with over 25 years of healthcare and management experience across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors at companies such as Abbvie, Baxter, Centocor/Johnson & Johnson and Wyeth/Pfizer. Dr. Tebbey’s research, development and commercial launch experiences include novel monoclonal antibodies (STELARA first-in-IL-12/23 class, REMICADE & HUMIRA anti-TNF mAbs), complex vaccines (PREVNAR novel conjugated vaccine, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus), biosimilars as well as targeted oncolytic small molecules (VENCLEXTA). Dr. Tebbey received a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from East Carolina University School of Medicine where his research focused on T lymphocyte cell signaling, immunosuppression and transformation and completed his postdoctoral studies at Vanderbilt University focusing on the regulation of gene expression. Dr. Tebbey’s publications include over 40 peer-reviewed articles that span immunology, immune-mediated and infectious diseases, clinical trial design as well as pharmaceutical strategy planning and brand success.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat, commented, “Paul’s background and proven track record will help advance our current and planned clinical programs, as well as our extensive ongoing R&D and emerging biosecurity initiatives.”

Paul Tebbey further noted, “I am excited to join Heat Biologics at this exciting time. Heat has developed a robust clinical platform spanning both oncology and infectious diseases. On the R&D front, I look forward to helping advance numerous, value-driving clinical programs as well as Skunkworx, which is utilizing integrated computational and bioinformatic analysis with the goal of accelerating the speed and reducing the costs associated with drug development.”

About Heat Biologics, Inc.
Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. Heat’s gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 trial, various infectious disease/biological threat programs in preclinical development and a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

