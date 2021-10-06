checkAd

Dentsply Sirona to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call on November 4th

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), announced today that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:30 am ET to review its financial results. A presentation related to the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

Conference Call / Webcast Information 

The live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial +1-877-370-7637 for domestic calls, or +1-629-228-0723 for international calls. The conference ID # is 1256029. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com, and a dial-in replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056 (for domestic calls) or +1-404-537-3406 (for international calls), replay conference ID # 1256029. 

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Andrea Daley
VP, Investor Relations
+1-704-805-1293
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com





