Aehr Test Systems to Present at LD Micro Main Event Conference on October 12 and Discuss Expanding Silicon Carbide Test Market Opportunity for Electric Vehicles and Electrification Infrastructure

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that CEO and President Gayn Erickson will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 3:30 pm PT at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles, and will be meeting with investors throughout the day. Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

“We look forward to discussing our semiconductor wafer level and singulated die test and burn-in solutions and the markets they serve with investors,” said Mr. Erickson. “Aehr Test provides complete production solutions for improving yield and reliability of semiconductors, and devices such as silicon carbide semiconductors used in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure, and 2D/3D and other sensors used in mobile and wearable applications, which are expected to be significant revenue drivers for our products this fiscal year and next.”

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, stated, “Aehr Test is a perfect example of what we look for when it comes to our presenting companies, managerial discipline, diligence, and disruptive technology. Over the past year, the Company has landed on a few radar screens and finally received the recognition and acknowledgment it deserves. We look forward to hosting them, and updating our investor community on their developments with great interest and excitement."

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th. The conference runs from 8 am PT - 5:30 pm PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th. This three-day investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person. For more info, please contact Dean@ldmicro.com

About Aehr Test Systems
Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

