Constellation Brands Q2 Adj. EPS Misses Analyst Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Constellation Brands Q2 net sales USD 2,371 million vs. estimate USD 2,302 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 699 million
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.38 vs. estimate USD 2.77; excluding Canopy Growth losses, adj. EPS would be USD 2.52
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 10.15-10.45
- Q2 dividend USD 0.76 for Class A shares
