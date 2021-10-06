checkAd

Constellation Brands Q2 Adj. EPS Misses Analyst Expectations

Autor: PLX AI
06.10.2021, 13:32  |  42   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Constellation Brands Q2 net sales USD 2,371 million vs. estimate USD 2,302 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 699 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 2.38 vs. estimate USD 2.77; excluding Canopy Growth losses, adj. EPS would be USD 2.52Outlook FY …

  • (PLX AI) – Constellation Brands Q2 net sales USD 2,371 million vs. estimate USD 2,302 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 699 million
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.38 vs. estimate USD 2.77; excluding Canopy Growth losses, adj. EPS would be USD 2.52
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 10.15-10.45
  • Q2 dividend USD 0.76 for Class A shares
Wertpapier


