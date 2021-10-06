Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - - Psoriasis affects the overall emotional

wellbeing of 88% of patients[1], and at least 20% of psoriasis patients have

considered suicide[2]



- Currently used endpoints in psoriasis do not capture the full impact of this

skin condition on patients' lives, and almost 50% of them feel that their

healthcare professionals do not understand the mental health impact of the

disease[3]





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

- In addition to clinical manifestations, experts believe that an overallassessment of the wellbeing of the patient is crucial and that such evaluationshould be implemented in clinical practice- Almirall is initiating the innovative POSITIVE study, which, for the firsttime, assesses the improvement in the overall wellbeing of psoriasis patientstreated with tildrakizumab[4] in a real-world settingAlmirall S.A. (BME: ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skinhealth, has hosted a scientific session during the 30th EADV (EuropeanAssociation of Dermatology and Venereology) Congress which addressed the needand importance to focus on patient wellbeing in real-life clinical practice. Thesymposium was part of Almirall's participation in the congress, which consistedof 21 posters and four scientific sessions.Psoriasis is one of the most prevalent skin conditions in the world and itaffects the overall emotional wellbeing of 88% of patients1,and at least 20% ofthem have considered suicide2. In this regard, according to the World PsoriasisHappiness Report 2018, only 27% report that their doctor talked to them aboutmental health. Additionally, almost 50% of psoriasis patients feel that theirhealthcare professionals don't understand the impact that the disease has ontheir mental health.3In the symposium titled " Are you wasting your time getting to PASI100? ", Prof.Piaserico (Italy) together with Prof. Mrowietz (Germany) and the happinessscientist Prof. Quoidbach (Spain), addressed questions on psoriasis patients'true needs and wellbeing. The experts pointed out that, in addition to managethe disease's clinical manifestations, the clinical practice should implement anoverall and holistic assessment of the wellbeing of each patient. "The endpointsthat are currently being used, such as PASI and DLQI, do not capture correctlythe full impact of psoriasis on patients' life" , stated Prof. Stefano Piaserico, Associate Professor at the University of Padua, Italy and Head of the RegionalCentre for Psoriasis.As a first step to measure the value of a treatment on the overall wellbeing ofthe patient, Prof. Quoidbach brought up some practical tips that dermatologists