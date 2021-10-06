Almirall S.A. Experts highlight the need to focus on psoriasis patients' wellbeing in clinical practice
Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - - Psoriasis affects the overall emotional
wellbeing of 88% of patients[1], and at least 20% of psoriasis patients have
considered suicide[2]
- Currently used endpoints in psoriasis do not capture the full impact of this
skin condition on patients' lives, and almost 50% of them feel that their
healthcare professionals do not understand the mental health impact of the
disease[3]
- In addition to clinical manifestations, experts believe that an overall
assessment of the wellbeing of the patient is crucial and that such evaluation
should be implemented in clinical practice
- Almirall is initiating the innovative POSITIVE study, which, for the first
time, assesses the improvement in the overall wellbeing of psoriasis patients
treated with tildrakizumab[4] in a real-world setting
Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin
health, has hosted a scientific session during the 30th EADV (European
Association of Dermatology and Venereology) Congress which addressed the need
and importance to focus on patient wellbeing in real-life clinical practice. The
symposium was part of Almirall's participation in the congress, which consisted
of 21 posters and four scientific sessions.
Psoriasis is one of the most prevalent skin conditions in the world and it
affects the overall emotional wellbeing of 88% of patients1,and at least 20% of
them have considered suicide2. In this regard, according to the World Psoriasis
Happiness Report 2018, only 27% report that their doctor talked to them about
mental health. Additionally, almost 50% of psoriasis patients feel that their
healthcare professionals don't understand the impact that the disease has on
their mental health.3
In the symposium titled " Are you wasting your time getting to PASI100? ", Prof.
Piaserico (Italy) together with Prof. Mrowietz (Germany) and the happiness
scientist Prof. Quoidbach (Spain), addressed questions on psoriasis patients'
true needs and wellbeing. The experts pointed out that, in addition to manage
the disease's clinical manifestations, the clinical practice should implement an
overall and holistic assessment of the wellbeing of each patient. "The endpoints
that are currently being used, such as PASI and DLQI, do not capture correctly
the full impact of psoriasis on patients' life" , stated Prof. Stefano Piaserico
, Associate Professor at the University of Padua, Italy and Head of the Regional
Centre for Psoriasis.
As a first step to measure the value of a treatment on the overall wellbeing of
the patient, Prof. Quoidbach brought up some practical tips that dermatologists
